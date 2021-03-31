Sitel Group® to Open Multilingual Services Hub in Athens, Greece with In-Person and At-Home Operations

The global BPO leader will hire 1,000+ positions in Greece in 2021 to support client growth and serve 24 languages through its state-of-the-art MAXhub, a reimagined contact center dedicated to in-person collaboration, training and development

MIAMI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it will open its first Greek contact center in Athens and will hire 1,000 positions to meet the needs of rapid client growth across the world.

This MAXhub in Athens is a hybrid coworking center, dedicated to in-person collaboration, training and development and employee engagement where associates will work both from home and in-center.

In an effort to reverse local unemployment in Athens, Sitel Group plans to designate a majority of the 1,000 openings for local, native-speaking candidates, while still offering positions to incomer applicants as well.

"We are so glad to open our first-ever contact center in Greece and are excited that it is a MAXhub, offering our associates more flexibility and a better associate experience through a hybrid working model," said Olivier Camino, Global COO & Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "The Greek market is a strategic decision to serve as a multilingual hub for our clients, especially for the German and Nordic markets. This MAXhub represents our ongoing commitment to the employee experience by creating a place for our people, their families and the community to access the tools and resources needed to stay connected while meeting business growth objectives."

"Entering Greece is a pivotal move for us and improves our current language hub footprint and scalability by 50%," said Benedita Miranda, GM Portugal & Greece, Sitel Group. "We will support 24 languages from this site including English, Greek, German, Danish, Norwegian and more."

After successfully transitioning more than 60% of its workforce to its Sitel at Home™ model during the COVID-19 crisis—with nearly 40,000 associates currently working from home in EMEA—Sitel Group is expanding its European footprint and language capabilities even further.

The Athens MAXhub will open in March 2021. The 550-seat, 6,000-square-foot site offers an innovative space where associates can work, learn, grow and connect. The center will feature coworking spaces, a gym, a children's playroom, a cafeteria, a library and training rooms adhering to COVID-19 protocols and precautions. Associates and their families will have access to socializing areas, computers and wellness spaces enabling Sitel Group to be part of the local community.

As a physical extension of Sitel® MAX (My Associate Experience), the MAXhub is designed to deliver a consistent and connected employee experience for all employees, whether they're on-site or working from home.

Interested candidates should apply at jobs.sitel.com . To learn more about Sitel Group's MAXhubs, read more here .

