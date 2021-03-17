Sitel Group® Named Winner of Two European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards

The leading customer experience company wins Gold for Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year for Sitel® Serbia and Silver for Best Voice of the Employee Programme for Sitel MAX

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group ®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it has won two awards in two different categories in the 20th European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) during its virtual event on March 16.

In its 20th, the ECCCSAs is the longest running and largest awards programme in the customer contact industry. The awards recognise organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.

As a global leader in CX management, Sitel Group delivers more than 4.5 million experiences every day. As a result of the company's innovative approach to CX and dedication to improving the customer and employee experience one interaction at a time, they have been named as a winner in the following categories:

Best Voice of the Employee Programme, Silver

Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year - Sitel Serbia, Gold

"The ECCCSAs are known for being the gold star for industry recognition across Europe so we are honored to win these two awards," said Olivier Camino, Global COO and Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "Sitel Group wouldn't be the company it is today if it weren't for our incredible associates and employees around the world who strive to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Without them, especially the outstanding and dedicated teams we have in EMEA, this recognition would not be possible."

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

