Siteimprove Launches Advanced AEO Insights for AI Visibility to Help Enterprises Win in Answer Engines and Generative Search

New AEO capabilities within the Siteimprove.ai Search solution enable enterprises to track AI citations, prompts, share of voice, and sentiment across answer engines in a single, unified platform

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADOBE SUMMIT -- Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced a major advancement in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) with the launch of deeper AEO insights within Siteimprove.ai Search solution for AI Visibility. This new capability enables enterprise teams to measure, understand, and optimize how their brand appears across answer engines and generative search experiences.

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As AI fundamentally reshapes the digital landscape, traditional search is no longer the sole gateway to discovery. According to IDC Research, 79% of buyers will use AI tools to navigate complex purchasing decisions, make informed decisions, and rely less on salespeople by 2028*. In this new environment, visibility is defined not by rankings alone, but by presence within AI-generated answers.

The Siteimprove.ai Search solution addresses this shift by ensuring enterprise content is structured, accurate, trustworthy, and accessible—the essential foundation for discoverability and performance across both traditional and AI-driven search.

The new AEO capabilities provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of how their content performs across AI-driven platforms, including Google's AI experiences and emerging answer engines. With this intelligence, organizations can improve visibility, increase engagement, enhance customer experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Answer engines are rapidly becoming the first point of engagement for buyers, and visibility in these AI channels is no longer optional," said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO of Siteimprove. "With deeper AEO capabilities embedded into our Siteimprove.ai platform, we're giving customers the clarity and control to shape how they are discovered, trusted, and chosen—across both AI-driven and traditional search environments."

Within the AI Visibility dashboard, customers can now track and analyze key AEO performance metrics across answer engines, including:

AI citations and frequency of citations





Share of answers (share of voice)





Brand sentiment within AI-generated responses





Competitive positioning and insights





Revenue attribution tied to AI visibility





Content performance across AI-driven channels

The Siteimprove.ai Search solution now gives teams a holistic view of traditional SEO and AEO under a single enterprise experience for brand visibility in a dynamic search landscape.

Siteimprove is a recognized Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Answer Engine Optimization. According to Gartner, "Organizations need new approaches to measure visibility, including presence in AI-generated answers, citations, and conversational interfaces."

This launch builds on the recent expansion of Siteimprove.ai, a unified agentic content intelligence platform with new conversational analytics agent and keyword intelligence agent, advancing the company's broader vision to optimize the entire digital content lifecycle. From accessibility and search to content strategy and analytics, Siteimprove.ai delivers a single, agentic platform designed for enterprise scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.siteimprove.com/aeo-visibility/.

*Source: IDC, Redefining B2B Tech Buying: The Rise of Digital and AI and the Changing Role of Human Touch, doc #US53195725, November 2025

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, Global 2000 customers across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

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Emily Degnan

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