SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico, a company of DESMA HC Group, Acquires LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® from Daiichi Sankyo France

PARIS and MILAN, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo France /(hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) and SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico (DESMA HC Group) are pleased to announce the acquisition of LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® by SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico from Daiichi Sankyo France, effective from 30th June 2020.

LOPRESSOR® and ICAZ® are oral treatments of essential hypertension. LOPRESSOR® is a beta blocker indicated in treatment of hypertension. ICAZ® is a calcic inhibitor indicated in the treatment of essential hypertension. MIOREL® is a colchicine derivative muscle relaxant, adjuvant in treatment of painful muscle contractures.1

This acquisition represents a significant elevation for DESMA HC Group in the France Market and Export Market (African Countries) in terms of both size and value.

Lamberto Pedrotti, Desma's Managing Director, comments, "The acquisition of LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® has a key effect in the future of our company; it will allow us to integrate our portfolio and significantly strengthen our presence in France. Moreover, DESMA HC Group intends to uplift and enhance its export activity. International acquisitions of mature branded medicines is at the core of our business. DESMA HC Group is now present in five continents and more than 40 countries including Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and mainland Europe."

Benoit Escoffier, Daiichi Sankyo France's General Manager, comments, "We are very proud of what we have achieved in a very collaborative way with SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico. This step will allow us to optimize the allocation of resources to focus on oncology in the French market and realize our vision of becoming a world-leading oncology company."

Silvia Lunati, Group CS Director, further comments, "This acquisition has been conducted with great flexibility and ability both in DESMA HC Group and Daiichi Sankyo, and has confirmed the skill of DESMA HC Group in negotiating and closing acquisitions of mature brands. The team is now focused on working in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo on transitioning the products across all the involved markets. DESMA HC Group also confirms the objective of maintaining the actual distribution network to ensure great business continuity."

Alira Health acted as an advisor to Daiichi Sankyo.

About DESMA HC GROUP

DESMA HC Group is a family-owned international pharmaceutical company, based in Italy since 1927, and today is an international pharmaceutical group with 90 years of experience and a recent history of prestigious acquisitions and global expansion. DESMA HC Group is a reliable preferred acquirer for pharma businesses choosing to divest their "mature," "established" or "tail" off-patent branded medicines.

In our Manufacturing plants, we continue the high-quality manufacturing and management of the medicines, aspiring to breathe new life into medicines, investing in them to renew the lifecycle and give new stability and sustainability over the long-term.

About DAIICHI SANKYO

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

About ALIRA HEALTH

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based outside of Boston, MA, U.S. It has offices in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

