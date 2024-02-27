Sit Investment Associates selects Rimes' investment management platform Matrix

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes is pleased to announce that Sit Investment Associates has selected its Matrix investment management platform as a crucial part of a firm-wide modernization program. With some $15 billion AUM in the U.S., Sit Investment Associates is one of the largest independent, family and minority-owned investment firms.

Mark Madden, Manager of Client Administration at Sit Investment Associates, commented. "Our commitment to consistently delivering unrivalled investment performance for our clients is what drives us. Therefore, our goal is to retain our leadership position, and we see modern, proven technology as an essential pillar of this unrelenting quest. We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve, and thus far, Rimes has demonstrated flexibility, expertise, and a refreshing approach to our future shared success. Together, we are at the start of an exciting journey which I believe will deliver tangible benefits to our clients, the Sit Investment team and the people at Rimes."

Stuart Plane, Chief Revenue Officer at Rimes concluded. "Following a rigorous selection process, we are honored to have been awarded this prestigious contract, and we thank them for their confidence in us to deliver. The proven Matrix investment management platform provides exceptional data management underpinned by seamless integration and automation capabilities, which Sit investment Associates were seeking. We look forward to cementing a mutually fruitful and lasting relationship with this highly collaborative and focused firm."

About Rimes

Rimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.