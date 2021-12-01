Sisco Sapena buys 44,000 shares of Lleida.net after the acquisition of Indenova

MADRID, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO and founder of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, bought on Monday a package of 44,000 new shares of the company.

The acquisition was executed at a weighted average price of EUR 4.03 and was duly notified to the Spanish regulators.

With this purchase, Sapena now owns 34.27% of the company, which is listed in Madrid, Paris and New York.

Sapena has already purchased shares of the company he founded in 1995 on six occasions this year.

This purchase brings the number of shares acquired over the course of 2021 to more than 146,000 shares.

The purchase was made on the same day that the General Meeting of Lleida.net approved with a gram majority the purchase of the Spanish technology company Indenova for an amount of 7.1 million euros.

Lleida.net is Europe's leading company in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

Its technology has received more than 200 patents from 63 countries on five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

SOURCE Lleida.net