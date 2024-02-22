SIS International Launches New Food and Restaurant Market Research Solutions and Strategy Consulting at the International Restaurant & Foodservice and Coffee Fest Shows of New York on March 3-5 at Javits Center (Booth # 2173)

SIS International, a Global Market Research and Strategy Consulting Firm, Enhances Food Taste Testing and Restaurant Operations Research, Showcasing at International Foodservice Show and Coffee Fest.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS International , a leading market research and strategy consulting firm, announced the expansion of its consulting services in the restaurant and foodservice at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York. The company said it expanded its services and capabilities in response to the robust growth of the restaurant, food, and beverage industries. SIS will attend Coffee Fest, showcasing their global reach regarding taste testing, central location tests, global surveys, and strategic insights.

Ruth Stanat, Founder and President of SIS International Research

SIS International is expanding its capabilities in food taste tests, restaurant operations research, and equipment research. These capabilities enable food service companies and restaurants to optimize processes, adopt new technology, and achieve strategic objectives.

"Expanding our food service, food, and beverage strategy research and consulting is a natural progression for SIS International. We have over 40 years of experience serving major industry players such as Aramark, Coca-Cola, Suntory, Mars Corporation, Nabisco, Hershey, Wendy's, Church's Chicken, Kraft Foods, Lipton/Knorr, Campbell Soup Company, Carlson Restaurants, Frito-Lay, Inc., General Mills, Boston Beer Company, Heineken, Vollrath, Haier, Samsung, LG, Dyson, Miele, American Sugar Alliance, TESCO and more. We help food service and food brands adapt to new trends and adopt emerging technologies through research, data, analytics, and strategy consulting solutions," said Ruth Stanat, CEO of SIS International.

SIS International's expansion enhances its support for the restaurant and food service industries, enabling clients to adopt new technologies and adapt to market changes. "Our data-driven approach and suite of solutions are uniquely suited to help clients uncover new growth opportunities in these sectors," noted Stanat.

About SIS International

SIS International is a global market research and strategy consulting firm providing insights and solutions to businesses across various industries. In our 40 years of experience, SIS has conducted consulting projects in over 135 countries, and we have served some of the world's largest and most influential companies and organizations, including over 70% of the Fortune 500.

