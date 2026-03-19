SIS appoints iCatalyst as Australian partner to deliver SIS Construct 365 Construction and other Project Centric organizations

DULUTH, Ga., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC has appointed iCatalyst Pty Ltd as its official Australian partner. This strategic agreement enables the leading Australian Microsoft Solutions Partner to sell, implement and support SIS's construction-specific ERP solutions, including its flagship Construct 365 platform.

Under the Representation Agreement, iCatalyst will bring SIS's proven solutions to Australian construction and other complex project-based organizations running on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

SIS is a specialist provider of ERP solutions for construction and project‑based industries, with more than 25 years' experience delivering implementations across Americas, EMEA and the United Kingdom. Its suite of solutions are designed to address industry‑specific requirements not covered by standard Dynamics 365 functionality.

Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS, said the agreement marked an important step in the company's international growth.

"Our solutions are purpose‑built for project‑based organizations, including construction, engineering and professional services firms," said Mr Kershteyn. "As one of the leading Microsoft Business Applications partners in Australia, we recognized that iCatalyst has the experience and capability to represent our brand in the Australian market. Partnering with iCatalyst allows us to bring our expertise to the Australian market through a local partner committed to delivering quality outcomes for their customers."

The partnership responds to strong demand from Australian organizations for advanced solutions to manage complex project costing, billing and compliance requirements.

Justin Martin, Director at iCatalyst, said the agreement followed several years of discussions with SIS and extensive evaluation of suitable options available to both existing and new Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) customers operating in the construction and AEC industries more broadly in the Australian market.

"We have a number of customers and prospects in these sectors across the country. To meet their unique requirements around project cost management, we knew we needed a key partner with a proven track record specifically in the construction sector – be it civil, head contractors and/or specialized contractors," said Mr Martin.

"This is a unique partnership enabling iCatalyst to address the construction and other complex projects-based industries in Australia with a highly reputable, proven and market leading solution built within the Dynamics 365 ERP platform. SIS is the only Microsoft partner 100% dedicated to the construction and project-based industries."

As part of the partnership, iCatalyst and SIS are working together to localize the solution suite for the Australian market, including alignment with local reporting standards, compliance requirements and industry terminology.

About SIS:

SIS is a leading provider of Microsoft project management and accounting solutions for contractors and professional service companies.

With 25 years of experience and over 300 implementations, SIS has the proven capabilities needed to ensure your success.

Learn more about SIS: sisn.com

About iCatalyst:

iCatalyst is an Australian-owned, multi-award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner with an unwavering focus on Microsoft Business Applications. With real-world experience combined with product expertise, iCatalyst offers unparalleled knowledge and capability across the implementation and support of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform solutions.

Learn more about iCatalyst - icatalyst.com.au

Media contact:

Eric Petrucelli

Senior Marketing Manager

SIS, LLC

info@sisn.com

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