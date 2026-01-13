Sirvoy launches Sirvoy Free, a forever free plan for solo hosts and single unit stays

HJO, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirvoy, the hospitality management platform trusted by small accommodation businesses worldwide, has announced the launch of Sirvoy Free, a forever free plan created specifically for solo hosts and single unit properties such as small vacation rentals, studio apartments, guesthouse rooms and one room B&Bs.

Sirvoy Free gives solo hosts a simple way to manage direct bookings at no cost. With rising OTA fees and less control over reservations, many small hosts are looking for an alternative. Sirvoy Free includes a booking website with a built in booking engine, secure online payments, automatic guest messages, and a guided guest portal, helping hosts stay organised and manage their place with confidence.

Sirvoy was originally created to solve a real hospitality challenge, starting with a single small property in Sweden and growing into a platform now used by thousands of accommodation businesses worldwide.

"Sirvoy started with one small property, so we understand what solo hosts are dealing with," says Mats Persson, CEO and co founder of Sirvoy. "Sirvoy Free is our way of giving them the same fair start my mother had when she first used our system."

Sirvoy Free will initially be available to the first five hundred eligible hosts. The plan is free forever for single unit stays and includes access to essential tools such as a booking website with direct booking, secure online payments through Stripe, automatic guest emails and communication, a guest portal with simple self check in, a website builder with ready made templates, and reservation management in one system.

Sirvoy Free does not include invoicing, SMS, additional users, a channel manager or multiple units. Hosts can upgrade at any time if their business grows or their needs change.

With this launch, Sirvoy continues its commitment to supporting hospitality businesses of all sizes through fair pricing, reliable tools and a focus on simplicity. More information and sign up details can be found at https://sirvoy.com/sirvoy-free

About Sirvoy

Sirvoy is a hospitality management platform serving thousands of accommodation businesses in more than 140 countries. Founded in Sweden, Sirvoy provides simple and reliable tools for property managers including a property management system, website builder, payment solutions and guest communication tools. Sirvoy is built on fair pricing, ease of use and a genuine commitment to customer care.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860451/5714927/Sirvoy_Logo.jpg