SiriusXM Connected Vehicle named 2020 Company of the Year in the Telematics Industry by Frost & Sullivan for its Connected Vehicle Platform and Groundbreaking New Safety Solution, ACN+

"SiriusXM CV's revolutionary ACN+ technology transmits critical data to 911 non-verbally, which makes the quality and reliability of the information far more accurate than from competing solutions. Uniquely, the information can be sent to the 911 dispatcher irrespective of the technology used at the receiving 911 center," said Suhas Gurumurthy, Best Practices Industry Analyst. "Another interesting feature of the solution is that it allows subscribers to securely share critical health information with first responders through their linked medical profile. For example, if the driver has a preexisting medical condition and is unable to communicate that information themselves, the solution shares this medical information, along with vehicle and additional driver information, with first responders."

Today SiriusXM CV provides safety, security and convenience services for more than 12 million active vehicles on the road and is always looking for new ways to expand its customer base and portfolio. In 2018, SiriusXM acquired PayTollo®, a mobile payment platform for toll roads and bridges and this business is now operationally part of SiriusXM CV. The PayTollo platform uses a GPS toll recognition technology algorithm that eliminates the need for transponders and notifies drivers of each cost in real time. In 2019, SiriusXM CV collaborated with Visa to launch an in-vehicle payment solution, transforming the vehicle into a 'hub' that provides real-time, convenient transactional services to drivers and passengers.

SiriusXM CV delivers a seamless, in-vehicle eCommerce platform that offers voice and interactive services, benefiting both customers and merchants. The company employs a digital wallet with tokenization that increases security across the eCommerce ecosystem. As part of the digital wallet feature, the platform leverages the user profile, including the customer's purchase history, loyalty programs, and favorite merchants based on vehicle location, to deliver a more personalized experience for the customer. In addition, customers can reserve and pay for parking without searching for a payment kiosk and locate nearby restaurants based on their preferred routes. Significantly, these leading-edge technologies in safety and convenience services can be tailored to the customer's unique requirements.

"SiriusXM CV has led the market with continued innovation across its multiple connected vehicle services in response to consumer and industry demand," noted Gurumurthy. "Its strategic solutions provide constant support throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized in-vehicle experience for drivers and constant customer relationships and business for automotive original equipment manufacturers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SiriusXM Connected Vehicles Services, Inc. (SiriusXM CVS)

Sirius XM Connected Vehicles Services Inc., a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), delivers one of the most broadly adopted connected vehicle platforms in North America, providing safety, security and convenience services to owners of many vehicle makes and models from various manufacturers. These services include automatic crash notification, enhanced roadside assistance, remote door unlock, remote engine start, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, integration with smart home devices and more.

