Sirius Medical Celebrates the Enrollment of the First Patient in the MELODY Study with Pintuition®

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical is proud to celebrate the enrollment of the first patient in the MELODY Study using the innovative Sirius Pintuition System by Prof. Dr. Banys-Paluchowski. This state-of-the-art Surgical Marker Navigation System with GPSDetect technology is designed to aid surgeons in precisely locating non-palpable tumors, marking a significant advancement in surgical precision and patient care.

First Patient Enrolled in the MELODY Study with Sirius Pintuition®

The MELODY study, officially known as "MELODY - MEthods for LOcalization of Different types of breast lesions," is a prospective, international, non-interventional multicenter cohort study. It focuses on evaluating various novel imaging-guided methods for the localization of non-palpable malignant breast lesions. The study represents a significant effort to validate novel breast cancer treatments offering a more refined and patient-centric approach to tumor localization.

Leading the MELODY study is Prof. Dr. Maggie Banys-Paluchowski, leader of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center of the Universitätsklinikum Schleswig-Holstein Campus Lübeck from the University of Lubeck (Germany).

"As a specialized oncoplastic breast surgeon and the principal investigator of the MELODY study, I'm delighted that Sirius Medical with their probe guided detection has started contributing to the study together with other non-wire probe guided technologies," says Prof. Dr. Maggie Banys-Paluchowski.

Sirius Medical's Clinical and Medical Affairs Director, Dr. Massimiliano Malloni, expressed enthusiasm about the first patient inclusion into the study, stating, "The results of this study will be instrumental in reinforcing the existing clinical evidence and to broadening the accessibility of non-wire technologies. We are proud to collaborate with the EUBREAST and iBRA-NET organization whose expertise and dedication are invaluable in our shared mission to advance breast cancer treatment, and I am confident our unique navigational guidance will strongly support the shift to non-wire technologies."

About EUBREAST and iBRA-NET

EUBREAST, a network of top European breast cancer surgeons, is focused on advancing less invasive surgical methods to enhance cancer patient care. This network, known for rapidly turning scientific advances into clinical practice, coordinates a variety of impactful projects and studies across Europe.

Similarly, the UK-based iBRA-NET comprises multidisciplinary professionals dedicated to innovating and evaluating new techniques and products in oncoplastic breast surgery. Together, these groups are pivotal in the progressive transformation of breast cancer surgery, significantly improving patient outcomes.

About Sirius Medical

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 19,000 procedures worldwide in over 200 centers combined with a global commercial network covering the USA, Western Europe, and Australia-New Zealand. To learn more please visit www.sirius-medical.com.

