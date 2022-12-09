Sir Robin Niblett joins Hakluyt as senior adviser

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sir Robin Niblett KCMG as a senior adviser.

Sir Robin Niblett

Sir Robin brings 25 years of experience and thought leadership in international affairs and geopolitics. He is currently a distinguished fellow with Chatham House, having served as director and chief executive between 2007 and 2022. An expert on relations between Europe, the US and Asia, he is also a distinguished fellow of the Asia Society Policy Institute, a senior adviser to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), and co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Geopolitics. He has advised leading figures and institutions across business and government, and his commentary and analysis have been published in a range of journals and newspapers, including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The Financial Times and The Washington Post.

Sir Robin said: "I am very excited to be joining Hakluyt, having long admired the firm and its impressive team. The geopolitical environment is evolving rapidly and becoming increasingly complex, and these changes are affecting businesses in unprecedented ways. I very much look forward to working with Hakluyt's clients around the world, helping them navigate these challenges and make the best possible decisions."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Sir Robin to our team. At Hakluyt, we work with our clients on their most critical issues, and there is growing demand for insight and advice on the commercial implications of geopolitical developments. I am sure Robin's outstanding experience and expertise will be hugely valuable as we do more to support corporations and investors in this area."

