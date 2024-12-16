Sir Alastair Cook joins GEDU as a Global Brand Ambassador

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education (GEDU) has been unveiled as the official Education Partner of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA); with England cricketing legend Sir Alastair Cook as the Global Brand Ambassador.

The PCA champions the ongoing interests of professional cricketers across England and Wales, delivering personal development and welfare programmes, as well as contractual advice.

Alistair Cook

The partnership will ensure PCA members are supported from an educational perspective during and after their professional playing careers to aid them in the next stage of their lives.

Sir Alastair Cook, former England Test and One Day International Captain, will drive the partnership's efforts as Brand Ambassador, to raise awareness about the importance of education outside of the professional sporting world.

GEDU Deputy CEO, Professor Ray Lloyd said: "We are really excited to enter into this partnership with the PCA as part of our mission to provide transformative, high quality, educational opportunities to as many people as possible.

"During my career I have been fortunate to work with elite performers in a range of sports, including cricket, and understand the sacrifices they have to make to reach their potential in their chosen sport, often giving up the chance to achieve the qualifications they are capable of.

"This partnership is intended to allow PCA members to succeed in gaining those qualifications as their professional careers come to an end and to achieve their full potential in preparation for a new career.

"We are also delighted to be working with Sir Alastair Cook as our Global Brand Ambassador. Not only is he one of the all-time greats of world cricket but also someone who, throughout his career, has conducted himself in an impeccable fashion, demonstrating values entirely consistent with those of the GEDU group."

PCA Managing Director of Member Services, Ian Thomas, said: "As the Futures Conference enters its ninth year in 2025, the PCA is pleased to have GEDU on board to elevate the flagship event of our Personal Development and Welfare Programme.

"As an Association, we are constantly striving to learn and develop to support our members and partnering with GEDU will provide greater opportunities for past and present players with a shared objective of helping the cricket community on and off the field.

"There is no age limit to learning and with our new partnership with GEDU, our members can broaden their horizons and find out what interests them at any stage of their personal development journey."

GEDU Brand Ambassador, Sir Alastair Cook, said: "I am looking forward to working with GEDU over the next three years, highlighting their great work to a wider audience.

"Their vast range of courses means there is something for everybody and through cricket, we will work together to provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to encourage continuous learning.

"Education teaches important values and skills which also transfers into the life of a cricketer, something this partnership with the PCA will bring to life."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581960/Global_Education_Alistair_Cook.jpg