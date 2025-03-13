SIOP Fellowship awarded to Joseph Abraham, esteemed Talogy organizational psychologist

GLENDALE, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Joseph Abraham, Vice President, Consulting Practice, Americas, at Talogy, has been selected for Fellowship by the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) for his distinguished career in implementing impactful assessment solutions in industrial and organizational (I-O) psychology.

At Talogy, Dr Abraham leads a team of more than 100 industrial-organizational psychologists and human resources professionals in the Americas, supporting private and public sector clients in talent selection and development, assessment design and applied research.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Dr Abraham is a thought leader and speaker at conferences on a wide range of topics in industrial and organizational psychology. He studied and taught graduate-level students at the University of Tulsa and earned a Ph.D. focusing on the topic of aging in the workplace. He is also a prolific author and researcher in areas such as AI, age and gender bias, performance prediction, and gamification.

SIOP is the leading society for industrial-organizational psychology students, psychologists, and researchers, established to support careers in I-O psychology. Membership provides access to learning and development, events, online resources and tools for educators and practitioners, as well as informing members of the latest research and guidance in the world of I-O psychology.

In a message conveying the selection, Louis Tay, SIOP Fellowship Committee chair said, "Awarding Fellowship to Dr Abraham is a reflection of his hard work and commitment to the world of I-O psychology. The collaborative and supportive nature of his work means that SIOP continues to thrive and grow, and his excellence of knowledge can be shared with our members, and future generations of professionals, in our field."

Commenting on his fellowship, Dr Joseph Abraham said, "It is a privilege to have been recognized by SIOP for my achievements in I-O psychology. I am fortunate to have been able to work in a field I feel passionate about, to collaborate with incredibly talented colleagues, and to be able to share my expertise and research with organizations, colleagues, and fellow practitioners. I am also proud to be able to apply sound research findings to applied work situations, to bring about positive change for organizations and the people who work within them."

Dr Abraham will be officially recognized as a new fellow at the SIOP Annual Conference in Denver, CO, on April 2.

About Talogy

