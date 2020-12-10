Sinic Holdings Launches Green, Social, Sustainability Financing Framework

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited ("Sinic Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2103.HK) announced today the launch of a Green, Social, Sustainability Financing Framework (the "Framework"). The Framework sets out governance mechanisms under which Sinic Holdings intends to issue Green, Social or Sustainability bonds, loans and other debt-like instruments.

The Framework sets out various eligible categories of green and social projects, including, but not limited to, Green Buildings, Energy Efficiency, Pollution Prevention & Control and Affordable Housing. Sinic Holdings has also established a Sustainable Finance Working Group, which will oversee project selection and ensure robust monitoring and governance.

Sustainalytics, a leading independent rating institute, has provided a second party opinion in order to verify compliance of the Framework with the Green Bond Principles 2018, Social Bond Principles 2020 and Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2018, of the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA").

The Framework and Sustainalytics' second party opinion are available on Sinic Holdings' website at: http://sinic-live.todayir.com/html/spo_sustainable_development_reports.php

Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Chairman and Executive Director of Sinic Holdings said: "This Framework enhances Sinic Holdings' commitment to sustainable development and aligns our financing strategy with global best practices for ESG debt issuance. As a responsible player in the market, Sinic Holdings strives to create and maintain economic, environmental and social value for our stakeholders. Our ESG governance structure represents our formal commitment to realise this vision through proactively managing our environmental and social risks and monitoring performance. We aim to expand the scope of ESG reporting to align with the scope of its annual report as well as the industry practice in order to enhance transparency on ESG management. In the future, Sinic Holdings will continue its property development projects in Jiangxi Province, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and core cities in Midwest China, and other regions with great development potential, with an aim to further consolidate its current market position pursuant to our strategy of "taking root in Jiangxi; taking off across the nation". 2020 not only marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of Sinic Holdings, but also represents the first year since the listing of Sinic Holdings. In 2020, Sinic Holdings will start on a new journey. Through the transcendental quality empowered by Sinic 5S healthy neighborhood, living experience will continue to be upgraded. Aiming at the full-service cycle from home purchasing to living, Sinic Holdings strives to upgrade and create an industry-leading customer service system, through which the capital market and customers have full confidence in the Company's future development."

About Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited is a large-scale and comprehensive property developer in the PRC, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. Through nearly 10 years of operations, the Company has successfully established a leading position among residential property developers in Jiangxi Province and expanded its property development business into the Yangtze River Delta Region, the Greater Bay Region and the Central and Western China core cities and other regions with high-growth potential. According to the rankings of CRIC, China Index Academy and EH Consulting, the Company ranked 36th, 32nd, and 31st in terms of sales amount (full scale) among real estate development enterprises of China in 2019.The Company was recognized as one of the China's Top 50 Real Estate Developers jointly by the China Real Estate Industry Association, Shanghai Yiju Real Estate Research Institution and China Real Estate Appraisal Center in 2018 and 2019, and one of the China's Top 30 Real Estate Developers in 2020 and Growth Top 10 in 2020 by the China Real Estate Top 10 Research Committee and China Index Academy in 2020.

SOURCE Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited