Singular Photonics and Renishaw Shed New Light on Spectroscopy

Strategic collaboration integrates next-generation SPAD-based image sensor into Renishaw's new Raman spectroscopy module to allow measurements of highly fluorescent samples

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Image-sensor innovator Singular Photonics today announced a major milestone in its strategic collaboration with Renishaw, a global leader in metrology and analytical instrumentation. The companies have been co-developing next-generation spectroscopy capabilities powered by Singular's new suite of single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) image sensors.

Renishaw today revealed the launch of its latest breakthrough in Raman spectroscopy: the addition of Time-Resolved Raman Spectroscopy (TRRS) to its renowned inVia™ confocal Raman microscope. At the core of this innovation is Singular's Sirona SPAD sensor, enabling researchers and engineers to overcome one of Raman spectroscopy's most persistent challenges – capturing Raman signals obscured by intense fluorescence backgrounds. With TRRS and Sirona, inVia users can now acquire high-quality Raman spectra from samples previously considered too difficult or impossible to measure.

"We are always on the lookout for new, innovative technology to maintain our lead in this market, and we believe we have achieved this with our partnership with Singular Photonics," said Dr Tim Batten, Director and General Manager, Spectroscopy Products Division, Renishaw. "Our TRRS solution for the inVia microscope offers customers a multitude of benefits when dealing with highly fluorescent samples, such as those containing pigments. We have had an in-depth collaboration with Singular Photonics dating back to their inception and have been developing this product in tandem with their cutting-edge Sirona SPAD sensor."

Built on advanced CMOS SPAD architecture, Singular's Sirona is a 512-pixel SPAD-based line sensor integrating on-chip time-resolved processing and histogramming functionality. This allows simultaneous acquisition of both fluorescence and Raman signals with high temporal precision, unlocking new measurement modalities for scientific and industrial applications.

"By integrating the Sirona sensor into Renishaw's new TRRS system, they have created a spectrometer that showcases the clear performance advantages of our SPAD technology," said Shahida Imani, CEO of Singular Photonics. "We've built a strong relationship with the Renishaw team since before our spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, fostering trust and deep technical collaboration. This partnership opens a significant opportunity to expand our market reach, especially in high-precision scientific and industrial sectors."

About Renishaw

Renishaw is a world leading supplier of measuring systems and analytical instrumentation. Its products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps its customers to innovate their products and processes. Further information at www.renishaw.com/raman

About Singular Photonics

Singular Photonics is redefining how information is captured and processed — one photon at a time. The company develops advanced image sensors based on single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) technology, combining ultra-sensitive light detection with intelligent on-chip computation. By processing data directly at the sensor, Singular's technology delivers real-time insights with exceptional speed, precision, and efficiency. The company's sensors capture spatial, depth, and temporal information simultaneously, generating rich 4D data for sensing, imaging, quantum, and research applications. www.singularphotonics.com