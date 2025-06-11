Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Soars Amid Booming Demand for Lightweight, High-Strength Nanomaterials | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is Segmented by Purity (Above 80%, Above 90%, Above 95%, Others), by Application (Energy (cathode/anodes), Elastomers (tyres and industrial rubbers), Composites, Coatings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031.

The global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market is projected to grow from USD 248 million in 2024 to USD 2024 million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market:

The Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is poised for robust growth, driven by rising demand across multiple sectors including electronics, energy storage, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. SWCNTs offer unparalleled physical and chemical properties that make them suitable for high-performance applications.

Market growth is supported by technological advancements in synthesis methods, increasing commercialization of nano-enabled products, and supportive regulatory frameworks. As production costs decrease and awareness of SWCNT benefits rises, both startups and established companies are expanding their footprint in this field. With a strong pipeline of innovations and expanding regional adoption, the global SWCNT market is set for continued evolution and expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes with purity levels above 95% are significantly driving market growth by meeting the stringent requirements of advanced applications in electronics, aerospace, and energy sectors. These high-purity SWCNTs offer exceptional electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties that are critical for sensitive industrial uses such as conductive films, transparent electrodes, and next-generation semiconductors. Their enhanced consistency and low defect levels make them ideal for integration into nano-devices and sensors. Manufacturers prefer >95% pure SWCNTs due to their reliability in performance and minimal impurities, which reduce processing time and cost. As demand grows for materials with nanoscale precision and efficiency, the market for highly pure SWCNTs continues to expand, supported by research institutions and commercial scale-up efforts.

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes with over 80% purity are fueling growth by offering a cost-effective yet high-performance alternative for large-scale industrial applications. These grades are particularly favored in composite materials, coatings, and energy storage where ultra-high purity is not mandatory. Their balanced performance and affordability make them suitable for incorporation into polymers, batteries, and structural reinforcements. Industries looking to improve mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and electrochemical properties in mass-produced products rely on this category. The increasing adoption of SWCNTs in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems boosts demand for this segment, as companies aim for scalable solutions that balance performance and economic viability in commercial applications.

The energy sector, especially in battery electrodes, is a major driver of the Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market. SWCNTs are being increasingly used in cathode and anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, and next-generation energy storage systems due to their superior electrical conductivity and ion transport properties. These nanomaterials improve charge capacity, cycle life, and thermal stability, addressing key limitations of conventional materials. Their lightweight structure also enhances energy density, making them ideal for applications in electric vehicles, wearable electronics, and grid storage. As the demand for clean and efficient energy sources grows, SWCNT-enhanced electrodes are expected to play a central role in achieving higher performance standards, thus expanding market growth.

The electronics industry is a primary driver for the SWCNT market due to the demand for miniaturized, high-speed, and energy-efficient components. SWCNTs offer extraordinary electron mobility and thermal conductivity, making them ideal candidates for transistors, interconnects, and flexible displays. Their incorporation into thin-film transistors and transparent conductive films supports the trend toward lightweight, bendable devices. As semiconductor manufacturers push toward smaller nodes and improved performance, the role of SWCNTs becomes more critical. Research collaborations between nanotech startups and tech giants are accelerating the integration of SWCNTs into commercial electronics, thereby contributing substantially to market expansion.

SWCNTs are increasingly used in developing advanced composite materials due to their remarkable tensile strength and lightweight nature. Aerospace, automotive, and sports industries utilize these composites to achieve better strength-to-weight ratios, enhancing fuel efficiency and structural performance. When embedded in polymers or ceramics, SWCNTs provide superior reinforcement while maintaining flexibility. These advantages are essential for developing next-gen aircraft components, automotive parts, and protective gear. As industries adopt lightweight yet durable materials for sustainability and performance, the demand for SWCNT-infused composites grows, driving consistent growth in the global market.

The biomedical sector is exploring SWCNTs for applications such as drug delivery systems, biosensors, and imaging agents. Their nanoscale structure and biocompatibility make them effective carriers for targeted drug delivery, especially in oncology. Additionally, SWCNTs are used in diagnostic biosensors that detect biomarkers with high sensitivity. In tissue engineering, they aid in scaffolding and nerve regeneration. Ongoing research into functionalizing SWCNTs to reduce toxicity and improve specificity further strengthens their market potential. As nanomedicine evolves, the use of SWCNTs in advanced healthcare solutions is expected to rise, contributing to segment-specific growth.

The shift toward electric mobility and renewable energy storage is increasing the need for high-performance battery materials. SWCNTs enhance cathode and anode conductivity and mechanical integrity, allowing for faster charging, better cycle life, and higher energy density. Their role in lithium-sulfur and solid-state batteries is becoming crucial, especially as these technologies move toward commercialization. Moreover, SWCNTs are used in supercapacitors for rapid charge-discharge cycles in grid-level and portable energy storage. With growing investments in energy tech, SWCNTs are emerging as essential components, thereby expanding their market footprint in sustainable energy solutions.

SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The key players of single-walled carbon nanotubes include OCSiAl, Zeon Nano Technology, Raymor, etc. The top 1 players account for approximately 80% of the total market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market of single-walled carbon nanotubes accounting for about 40%, followed by North America. The dominance of Asia-pacific is led by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, where investment in electronics, energy storage, and composite manufacturing is accelerating.

In terms of product, above 80% type is the largest segment, with a share over 50%.

And in terms of application, the largest application is energy (cathode/anodes).

Key Players:

OCSiAl

Raymor

Thomas Swan

Timesnano

Meijo Nano Carbon Co. Ltd.

Zeon Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Nano-C, Inc

CHASM Advanced Materials

