Single-Use Bioreactors Market worth $10.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The single-use bioreactor market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the bioprocessing industry over the next few years. This is due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biologic products, as well as the cost and time savings associated with single-use systems. Additionally, the increasing adoption of single-use technologies, such as single-use bioreactors, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Companies are focusing on the development of next-generation bioreactors that can improve process efficiency, reduce costs, and increase production capacity. In addition, key players are focusing on increasing the automation of bioreactors to reduce labor costs and increase process control.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $10.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, lower operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional stainless-steel bioreactors, reduced energy and water consumption, growing size of the biologics and biosimilars market, and technological advancements in single-use bioreactors.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $10.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, type, type of cell, type of molecule, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Hybrid facilities for sustainable manufacturing Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the type of molecule segment in the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.

Based on the type of molecule, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use bioreactors market in 2022 owing to increasing demand for single-use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs, and factors such as low investment costs and a reduction in time-intensive changeover procedures.

The mammalian cells segment accounted for the fastest growing share of the type of cell segment in the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.

Based on the type of cell, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells. In 2022, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to increasing adoption of mammalian cells due to their post-translational modification capacity and human protein-like molecular structure assembly are expected to propel market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.

Based on the region, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, rising investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in several Asia Pacific countries are supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups Reduced automation complexity Ease in the cultivation of marine organisms Reduced energy and water consumption Growing biologics market Technological advancements in SUBs Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D

Restraints:

Regulatory concerns related to SUBs Issues related to leachables and extractables

Opportunities:

Patent expiry Emerging markets

Challenges:

Need for improved single-use sensors Standardization of single-use designs

Key Market Players:

Key players in the single-use bioreactors Market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In November 2022 , Sartorius GA ( Germany ) planned to invest in growing its operations by establishing new R&D laboratories and digitalizing & automating equipment, among other approaches. This development was aimed at meeting the high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry.

, Sartorius GA ( ) planned to invest in growing its operations by establishing new R&D laboratories and digitalizing & automating equipment, among other approaches. This development was aimed at meeting the high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry. In November 2022 , Danaher Corporation (US) subsidiary, Cytiva invested around USD 8 million to expand its Fast Trak center in Shanghai, China . The Single-use Technologies (SUT) center of excellence in Asia offers new product R&D tests and validation with an aim to facilitate the industry's application of SUT throughout the region.

, Danaher Corporation (US) subsidiary, Cytiva invested around to expand its Fast Trak center in . The Single-use Technologies (SUT) center of excellence in offers new product R&D tests and validation with an aim to facilitate the industry's application of SUT throughout the region. In August 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) opened its largest single-use technology manufacturing site in Greater Nashville with an investment of USD 105 million to meet the growing demand for the bioprocessing materials needed to produce vaccines and breakthrough therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Advantages:

Cost Efficiency: Single-use bioreactors are cost-efficient, as they require fewer amounts of investments in terms of purchase, operation and maintenance. This, in turn, reduces the overall cost of production.

Easy to Install and Operate: Single-use bioreactors are easy to install and operate, as they require minimal training and do not require complex infrastructure. This makes them an ideal choice for small-scale production.

Increased Productivity: The use of single-use bioreactors can increase productivity, as they can be used to perform multiple processes in a single batch. This reduces the time required to complete the process.

Reduced Risk of Contamination: Single-use bioreactors reduce the risk of contamination, as they do not require cleaning between batches. This enables manufacturers to produce high-quality products with minimal risk of contamination.

Flexibility: Single-use bioreactors provide manufacturers with flexibility, as they can be used for a variety of processes and products. This reduces the cost of production, as manufacturers do not need to purchase multiple bioreactors for different processes.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market - Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The market overview chapter in this current edition of the report provides the ecosystem analysis, key conferences & events during 2023–24, regulatory analysis, and the key stakeholders and buying criteria in the single-use bioreactors market.

The current edition of the report provides updated financial information for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful in understanding market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The number of product launches has increased in the last three years ( January 2020 to February 2023 ).

to ). Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the single-use bioreactors market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

The market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping have been updated in the competitive landscape chapter of the report. The current version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.

This updated section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering single-use bioreactors. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Company Evaluation Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Stars,' 'Emerging Leaders,' 'Pervasive Players,' and 'Emerging Companies.'

A comprehensive study of the key startup vendors offering single-use bioreactors was also performed. The top 15 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Competitive Leadership Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Progressive Companies,' 'Starting Blocks,' 'Responsive Companies,' and 'Dynamic Companies.'

The market size has been updated for the base year 2022 and is forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The current edition of the report includes an assessment of the economic and financial recession and geographical conditions such as supply chain disruptions, the Russia - Ukraine war, along with the effects of inflation on the single-use bioreactors market. The impact of the recession on year-on-year growth during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) has also been considered.

