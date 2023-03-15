Single-Use Bioprocessing Market To Reach USD 80.36 Billion by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue of the single-use bioprocessing market will grow at a rate of 17.10% in the years to come, to touch USD 80.36 billion by 2030, as per the latest industry forecast by P&S Intelligence.

The strongest drivers for the market include the growing government support for biologic drug R&D and the advantages of single-use bioprocessing equipment, such as minimal cross-contamination risk and enhanced user protection.

Media Bag and Container Demand To Grow Fastest

  • The demand for media bags and containers will grow at the highest rate, of around 18%, in the years to come.
  • This can be attributed to the increasing use of these bioprocessing products in numerous processes.
  • For instance, the biomanufacturing and biopharma industry prefers single-use containers for handling critical liquids and producing monoclonal antibodies with the use of bioprocessing technology.

Usage of Products for Filtration To Have Fastest Growth

  • The filtration category will have the highest CAGR in the industry, of approximately 17.9%.
  • The main reason for this is that filtration is an indispensable technique in the production of biologic products, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.
  • For example, stainless-steel housings requiring the installation of filter elements can be effectively substituted by a use-and-throw capsule filter.

Monoclonal Antibody Production To Generate Fastest-Growing Product Demand

  • Monoclonal antibody production will grow the fastest in the market, at a rate of around 18.1%, in the years to come. mAbs have a crucial role in the manufacturing of vaccines and treatment of numerous immunological disorders.
  • One of the most-effective biologics, monoclonal antibodies are used in several applications, including the treatment of numerous cancers, apart from autoimmune conditions.
  • It has been confirmed that they improve patient survival and health by decreasing adverse drug reactions, while also being safer than chemotherapy drugs.

North America Is Largest User of Single-Use Bioprocessing Products

North America has the largest revenue share in the industry. The dominance of the industry is powered by a surge in the usage of single-use bioprocessing methods for numerous biopharma applications.

Moreover, APAC will grow the fastest in the years to come, attributed to the increasing requirement for bioprocessing equipment, including membrane-based microbial analysis devices and laboratory filtration systems.

Furthermore, the pharma and laboratory equipment industries are growing considerably, which will provide lucrative prospects for the adoption of single-use bioprocessing products in Asia-Pacific.

Surge in Product Demand since COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic drove the demand for single-use bioprocessing equipment as biopharmaceutical companies upped their efforts to develop effective vaccines. Thus, single-use bioprocessing became the key enabler of R&D as well as the commercial production of viral vector, DNA, and mRNA vaccines.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Product

  • Bioreactors
  • Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices
  • Depth Filters
  • Disposable Filter Cartridges
  • Media Bags and Containers
  • Inline Dilution Systems
  • Transfer Assemblies
  • Sampling Systems

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Workflow

  • Upstream Bioprocessing
  • Fermentation
  • Downstream Bioprocessing

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Application

  • Monoclonal Antibody Production
  • Vaccine Production
  • Plant Cell Cultivation
  • Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Method

  • Filtration
  • Storage
  • Cell Culture
  • Mixing
  • Purification

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on End User

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
  • Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research
  • Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers

