Single-Use Bioprocessing Market size worth USD 15.1 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 18.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size By Product, By Workflow, By End Use, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.02% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the landscape of biopharmaceutical production. Market research indicates that the adoption of Single-Use Systems (SUS) is being fueled by its economic viability in enhancing productivity and process efficiency across various biomanufacturing phases, particularly in the production of pre-commercial biopharmaceuticals.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Drivers:

Durable Disposables: A key driver in this market is the increasing availability of durable disposables tailored for commercial biopharmaceutical synthesis. This trend is expected to facilitate seamless manufacturing processes, reducing downtime and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Big Data Analytics: The emergence of big data analytics as a dominant trend is revolutionizing the industry. Predictive modeling and process parameter optimization through machine learning-based analytical models are projected to significantly improve product yields, driving further adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems.

CMOs' Accelerated Adoption: Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are rapidly embracing Single-Use Technologies (SUTs) due to their ease of use and effectiveness, especially in quick turnaround scenarios. This surge in adoption by CMOs is contributing to Single-Use Bioprocessing Market growth.

Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion: The growing pharmaceutical industry's need for efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions is a powerful driver. Single-use bioprocessing systems are increasingly being recognized for their ability to enhance process efficiency while minimizing costs associated with traditional bioreactors.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Opportunities:

Biopharmaceutical Sector Growth: With the biopharmaceutical industry expanding rapidly, the demand for single-use bioprocessing solutions continues to rise. Biopharmaceuticals now constitute approximately 20% of the global pharmaceutical market.

Geographic Expansion: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa are the primary geographic divisions covered in the global single-use bioprocessing market. This geographical expansion presents significant growth opportunities as the market extends its reach across diverse regions.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Outlook:

The outlook for the global single-use bioprocessing market is highly promising. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to surge worldwide, the market is expected to witness sustained growth. The advantages offered by single-use systems, such as rapid deployment, reduced risk of product cross-contamination, high energy efficiency, and low water consumption, position them as indispensable components of modern biopharmaceutical production.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global single-use bioprocessing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sartorius, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric, Eppendorf, Rentschler Biopharma, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., JM BioConnect, etc. These key players are at the forefront of innovation and are pivotal in driving advancements within the industry.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is undergoing a transformational phase, with innovation, sustainability, and efficiency at its core. Industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users, are well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities that lie ahead.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market into Product, Workflow, End Use, And Geography.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, by Product Containers Media Bags

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, by Workflow Upstream Fermentation Downstream

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, by End Use Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer Academic & Clinical Research Institutes Others

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



