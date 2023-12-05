Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Revenue to Cross USD 39.19 million by 2035, Due to the Growing Demand for Single Use Technology for Faster Production of Biologics | Roots Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing requirement for novel biologics to treat a wide array of diseases and the requirement of advanced technology to boost drug productivity are driving single use bioprocessing market growth.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Overview

The global single use bioprocessing market size was estimated at USD 8.45 million in 2023 and is expected to reach over USD 39.19 million by 2035, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% in the forecast period 2022-2035.

Over the past few decades, biopharmaceutical products have gained significant attention owing to their therapeutic potential in treating diseases. The conventional bioprocessing methods to support the growing demand is not sufficient as they require continuous sterilization and transfer of biologics into different processing units, which can lead to contamination and consume time. Single use bioprocessing systems emerge as a potential solution that helps to manufacture biologics efficiently within minimal time. This advanced technology features disposable filtration, purification, and upstream processing systems that significantly reduce sterilization time and cost.

Single use bioprocessing systems eliminate critical challenges such as prolonged cleaning, sterilization, and transfer. Implementing a single-use bioprocessing system helps reduce initial investment cost by 40%, reduces water/energy consumption by 45%, lesser time for bioprocessing of biologics by 33% and the risk of cross-contamination by 8%. Driven by the increasing demand for such technologies, the single-use bioprocessing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report at:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single-use-upstream-bioprocessing-technology-market/request-sample.html

Market Drivers

Several market drivers that drive the single-use bioprocessing market are ongoing technological upgradation and increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies to develop single use bioprocessing systems for the production of biopharmaceutical products. Single use bioprocessing technology can be used for a wide array of biopharmaceutical applications such as filtration, purification, upstream expression and separation of molecules. Driven by the significance, single-use bioprocessing technology is widely adopted by the pharmaceutical companies.

Market Restraints

The most significant market restraint that limits the single use bioprocessing market is the disposal of solid waste generated by the manufacturing system. Single use bioprocessing systems may ensure fast development, but the solid waste produced is still a cause of concern as recycling the huge amount of such products requires extensive labor and high-end technology. Extractable and leachable components are undesired components produced during drug development; they must be extracted from the final products to improve therapeutic efficacy. The process of removing extractable and leachable not only hinder the development process but also enhance the overall cost of manufacturing drugs.

Growth Factors

Despite the market restraints, several growth factors include rising investments, increasing outsourcing trends, and government support. Owing to the significance of the single use bioprocessing system in accelerating drug production, several market players have shown keen interest. Pharmaceutical players are presently supporting the development of innovative single-use bioprocessing technology that helps meet the rising demand for biologics production.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segments

Based on the type of product, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into single-use bioreactors, single-use mixers, single-use media bags, single-use filters, single-use sampling systems, single-use connectors, and others.

The bioreactor segment drives the market, capturing 14.8% of the revenue share by 2035.

The bioreactor segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

Based on the Scale of Operation, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into preclinical/clinical and commercial segments.

Preclinical/clinical segment dominating the single-use bioprocessing market, capturing 64% of the market share in 2023.

Commercial segment is likely to drive the market during the forecast period, holding 55% of the single-use bioprocessing market share.

Based on the Regional Insights, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the single-use bioprocessing market, capturing 38% of the market share by 2035.

dominates the single-use bioprocessing market, capturing 38% of the market share by 2035. The Middle East and North Africa region is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that offer single use bioprocessing systems:

Avantor

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Merck KGaA

Pall

Premas Biotech

REPROCELL

Saint-Gobain

Sartorius

Satake Multimix

Thermo Fisher Scientific

You Can Also Ask a Question about Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Clicking On The Given Link https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single-use-upstream-bioprocessing-technology-market/ask-question.html

Don't miss out on other interesting titles:

Single Use Bioreactors Market (3rd Edition) - Distribution by Type of Bioreactor, Scale of Operation, Type of Cell Culture, Type of Biologics Synthesized, Application Area, End-users, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Single Use Sensors Market for Bioprocessing by Type of Sensor, Type of Bioprocessing and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035

Bioprocess Automation Market By Type of Segment (Bioprocess Controllers and Bioprocess Control Software), Scale of Operation, Types of Processes Controlled, Mode of Operation, Compatibility with Bioprocessing Systems, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035

Fermenters and Bioreactors Market: Distribution by Type of Product (Bioreactors and Fermenters), Fabrication Material, Type of Bioprocess, Type of Biologic, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Small Scale Bioreactors Market, Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Semi-Continuous and Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Type of Manufacturer, Company Size, Scale of Operation, Stage of Bioprocess, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is a global leader in the pharma/biotech market research. Having worked with over 750 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academia, venture capitalists, and strategic investors for more than a decade, we offer a highly analytical / data-driven perspective to a network of over 450,000 senior industry stakeholders looking for credible market insights. All reports provided by us are structured in a way that enables the reader to develop a thorough perspective on the given subject. Apart from writing reports on identified areas, we provide bespoke research /consulting services dedicated to serving our clients in the best possible way.

Contact Us

Gaurav Chaudhary

Roots Analysis

+1 (415) 800 3415

Email: gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg