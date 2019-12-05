Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 Million in 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Single Use Assemblies Market is expected to grow from USD 805 million in 2019 to USD 1,825 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46226549

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination are the key factors driving the market growth.

Single-use bag assemblies segment to account for the largest share of the global Single Use Assemblies Market in 2019

Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Standard solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global Single-Use Assemblies Market is divided into standard solution and customized solution. The standard solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning is expected to drive the demand for standard solution.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Single Use Assemblies Market"

102 – Tables

33 – Figures

148 – Pages



Filtration projected to account for the largest application segment of the market in 2019



Based on application, the Single Use Assemblies Market is segmented into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application, and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The reduced work for column cleaning, sterilization and packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which in turn drive the single-use assemblies' demand for filtration applications.





Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical companies is expected to grow at CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the Single-Use Assemblies Market is segmented into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to the significant impact on the manufacturing process efficiency by reducing capital costs, improving plant flexibility, reducing start-up times and costs, and eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=46226549





North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019



In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Single Use Assemblies Market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.



The major companies in the global market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting



Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=46226549

Browse Related Reports:

Stem Cell Banking Market by Source (PSC, BMSC, ADSC, hESC, DPSC, NSC), Service Type (Sample Processing, Analysis, Collection, Storage), Application (Personalized Storage, Clinical (Autoimmune, Hematopoietic Disorders), Research) - Global Forecasts to 2023

Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Single-use Media Bags and Containers, Single-use Bioreactor, Filtration Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Purification), End User (Life Science R&D, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/single-use-assemblies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/single-use-assemblies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets