Single-mode Optical Fiber Market to Reach $6.81 Billion by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Implementation of 5G, high adoption rate of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity, and rapid technological advancements in optical fiber cable network infrastructure would propel the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type (G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656 and G.657), Applications (Telecommunication & Networking, Data Centers, CATV, Factory Automation & Industrial Networking, Military and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides detailed analyses of the top winning strategies, growth factors & opportunities, market size & estimations, major market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global single-mode optical fiber market was pegged at $3.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

High adoption rate of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity and emergence of the internet of things (IoT) drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. However, high installation cost and growth in wireless communication systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements in the fiber optic cable technology, implementation of 5G, and increasing investments in optical fiber cable (OFC) network infrastructure are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.

G.652 type optical fiber segment to dominate the market through 2025

The G.652 type optical fiber segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 87% of the total market revenue, as they are majorly deployed in long-haul and metro-city networks. However, the G.657 type optical fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, as they offer remarkable bend performance for FTTX and enterprise network. The other segments analyzed in the report include G.653, G.655, and G.656 type single-mode optical modes.

CATV application segment to manifest fastest growth through 2025

The CATV segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in broadband penetration and digitalization of CATV. However, the telecommunication & networking segment held the largest share, contributing about 59% of total market revenue, owing to rise in need for greater bandwidth and faster speed connections. The other segments considered in the scope of the study include data centers, factory automation & industrial networking, military, and others.

Asia-Pacific region to retain lion's share through 2025

The single-mode optical fiber market in the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than two-thirds share, owing to rise in demand for internet, increase in industrialization, and surge in awareness about benefits of the technology across developing countries. However, North America is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investment in the defense sector and enhancement in security infrastructure.

Key market players

The report analyzes various leading major market players including CommScope, FiberHome, Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Nexans S.A., Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Yangtze Optical Fiber.

