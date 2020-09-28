Single Cell Sequencing Market Size is Worth USD 3,230.6 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 13.9%: Emergen Research

- Growing usage of Single Cell sequencing in oncology is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

- Market Size – USD 1,136.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends –Growing occurrence of chronic diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Single Cell Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 3,230.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Single Cell sequencing finds widespread use in resolving heterogeneity of tumor, reconstruction of cancer cell evolutionary courses, and identification of rare sub-clones, thereby providing a promising technique for addressing resistance to drugs. Recently, researchers at the University of South California (USC) developed a method using Single Cell sequencing to identify sub-clones in cancer tissue that could provide important biological insights into how cancer progresses, how it spreads, and why it can become resistant to treatment.

Increased investment in R&D activities by the companies in the Single Cell sequencing industry is crucial in driving the growth of the market. For instance, 10X Genomics, a leading biotech firm engaged in the design and production of tech for genome sequencing, reported that its R&D expenditures rose to USD 22.2 million in the third quarter 0f 2019 from USD 11.1 million in 2018 during the same period, fueled by increased funding in workforce hiring, infrastructure development, and supplies.

Key Highlights From The Report

Single Cell isolation aids in achieving cell viability of 99.0% without interfering with whole genome amplification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or whole transcriptome amplification (WTA) reactions and, therefore, held a substantial share of the market in 2019.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has drawn the attention of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics.

Instruments, in terms of revenue, held a larger market share in 2019, owing to the development and usage of advanced tools and solutions in the treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases.

Single Cell sequencing enables the categorization of cell types, as well as subtypes in the central nervous system at the transcriptome level, thereby aiding in solving issues associated with the complexity and heterogeneity of the nervous system and find out the brain formation mechanisms at various stages of developmental.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to observe the fastest growth rate in the forecast period attributed to huge spending in R&D activities, along with sufficient strategic support and collaboration among the market players and research institutes.

In January 2020, Illumina made an announcement that scientists at Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, a leader in Single Cell genomics, would use NGS technology by Illumina.

, Illumina made an announcement that scientists at Weizmann Institute of Science in , a leader in Single Cell genomics, would use NGS technology by Illumina. Key participants include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Single Cell sequencing market on the basis of product type, workflow, technology, disease type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

PCR

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Immunology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Circulating Cells

Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming

Subpopulation Characterization

Genomic Variation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic & Research Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Benelux

5. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

