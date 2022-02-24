Single Cell Multiomics Market to Reach $15.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 21.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products have boosted the growth of the global single cell multiomics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Single Cell Multiomics Market by Type, (Single Cell Genomics, Single Cell Proteomics, Single Cell Transcriptomics, and Single Cell Metabolomics), Application (Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology and Stem Cell Research), Technique (Single-Cell Isolation & Dispensing and Single-Cell Analysis), and End User (Academic Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global single cell multiomics industry was pegged at $2.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12148

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products have boosted the growth of the global single cell multiomics market. However, shortage of skilled professionals and high cost of single-cell analysis products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in funding for the research of single cell multiomics and increased collaborations are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has a positive impact on the global single cell multiomics market. Hospitals across the globe were restructured to accommodate and treat vast number of Covid patients. Also, as the covid cases were growing exponentially, many non-essential procedures took significant backlog.

Moreover, other factors responsible for the impact on the market include limited availability of medical care, shortage of healthcare staff and rise in burden of COVID-19 related hospitalization.

The global single cell multiomics market demand is further increasing due to rising chronic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases caused by viruses.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12148

The single cell genomics segment to dominate by 2030-

By type, the single cell genomics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global single cell multiomics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the advanced method of classification of individual cells that can define unique traits and identify rare cell types. The single cell proteomics segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.3% by 2030. The single cell proteomics can identify large number of proteins expressed within thousands of individual cells at a given point in time which drives the growth of the segment. The report also includes an analysis of single cell transcriptomics and single cell metabolomics segments.

The oncology segment held the lion's share in 2020-

Based on application, the oncology segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global single cell multiomics market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in cancer cases, surge in personalized therapies and awareness for early diagnosis and screening of diseases. However, the neurology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.5% by 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of neurological diseases. The report also includes an analysis of cell biology, immunology, and stem cell research segment.

North America held the lion's share-

By region, the global single cell multiomics market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, due to robust R&D infrastructure for life science researches, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, improved single cell multiomics analysis, and presence of key players across North America. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of R&D investments, developed healthcare infrastructure, and increase in adoption of single cell multiomics.

Leading Players-

Berkeley Lights Inc

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10x Genomics, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Parse Bioscience

Fluidigm Corporation

Mission Bio, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Epicypher Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Dolomite Bio

Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group

Illimina, Inc

Olink Holding AB (Olink Proteomics)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Nephrology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Immunosuppressants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Hybrid Operating Room Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Uveitis Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Disposable Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Surgical Robotic System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Fertility Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research