Single Cell Analysis Market To Reach USD 13.62 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 17.8%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Cell Analysis Market is segmented By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Technique(Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry Others),By End user (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Application(Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global Single Cell Analysis market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Single Cell Analysis Market

Because of technological advancements in the single-cell analysis along with an increase in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which also support the growth of the single-cell analysis market, it is anticipated that demand for single cell analysis will rise globally during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in customized medicine research, the expansion of stem cell research, and the rise in cancer prevalence all contribute to the growth of the single cell analysis market.

Browse The Detailed Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Auto-2N533/single-cell-analysis

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SINGLE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET

The field of (single)-cell biology has entered a new phase thanks to next-generation sequencing (NGS) of RNA and DNA. The molecular profile of each cell in its environment may now be determined inexpensively and in a manner that can be quantitatively analyzed while simultaneously analyzing hundreds to millions of cells. The development of human genome databases and the provision of suitable human reference genomes, which is a prerequisite for personalized medicine and precision medicine, has been made possible by the advancement of NGS technologies in human genomics. One of the molecular biology fields with the most rapid technological development and diversification is single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). It has been as revolutionary to examine gene expression at the resolution of individual cells as the introduction of bulk RNA sequencing was earlier. Several other next-generation sequencings (NGS)-based assays have been converted to single-cell methods in addition to single-cell RNA-seq. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the single cell analysis market.

The characterization of intra-tumor cellular heterogeneity, identification of unusual cell types, measurement of mutation rates, and, eventually, the guidance of diagnosis and treatment, are now possible because of recent advancements in single-cell technologies. To describe the cellular and molecular makeup of tumors, single-cell analysis has gained popularity as a tool in cancer research. Single-cell techniques resolve the cellular makeup of the tumor microenvironment in contrast to bulk technologies, which are restricted to an averaged signal that frequently represents the molecular states of the most numerous cell populations (TME). Since thorough profiling can identify the cell types and pathways involved in anti-tumor responses and immune evasion, this characterization has special potential for the field of tumor immunology. This in turn is expected to further drive the single cell analysis market.

For a very long time, immunologists have depended on techniques that offer analysis of specific immune cells to comprehend the diversity and complexity of the immune system. While tools like mass cytometry and flow cytometry have been essential for addressing challenging immunology concerns, further development in the field will necessitate the incorporation of multi-omic single cell data. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the single cell analysis market.

The COVID-19 epidemic had a favorable effect on the market for single cell analysis. Because of the financial and social implications of the pandemic, governments all over the world have increased funding for vaccine development and production, which has expanded the use of single-cell analytic methods for COVID-19 research.

Get Sample Report Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2N533/Single_Cell_Analysis_Market

SINGLE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The single cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments based on product. Due to the high usability of the products and frequent purchases of reagents, the rise in the prevalence of the target diseases, and the ongoing requirement for consumables required for assay, the consumables segment currently holds the largest market share and the highest CAGR, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the forecast period.

Oncology, immunology, neurology, stem cells, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, in-vitro fertilization, and other applications make up the market. Due to the rising incidence of cancer, the oncology category contributed the majority of sales in 2021 and is expected to do so again over the projected period. Additionally, single cell analysis demonstrated promise for earlier cancer cell diagnosis, fueling the segment's expansion.

The market is segmented by technique into mass spectrometry, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, flow cytometry, and others. Due to an increase in genome mapping programs, an increase in next-generation sequencing applications, an increase in healthcare spending, and technological advancements in sequencing platforms, the next-generation sequencing segment was the largest contributor to revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Buy Regional Market Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2N533/Single_Cell_Analysis_Market

Key Companies:

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation(Cytiva Life Sciences)

Illumina, Inc.

BERKLEY LIGHTS INC

BGI GENOMICS CO. LTD

DIASORIN GROUP (LUMINEX CORPORATION)

DOLOMITE BIO

MERCK KGAA

OXFORD NANAOPORE TECHNOLOGIES

QIAGEN N.V

Sartorius AG

STANDARD BIOTOOLS (Fluidigm Corporation)

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-2N533&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Cell Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 25610 Million by 2027, from USD 19740 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- Single Cell Protein Products market is projected to reach USD 8545 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 6268.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023 and 2028.

- Single-Use Bioreactors market size is estimated to be worth USD 212 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 419 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Biopharmaceuticals market was valued at D82330 million in 2020 and is projected to reach D113300 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

- The global cell culture market accounted for USD 16,107.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- Stem Cell Media market was valued at D476.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach D812.8 million by 2028, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2028.

- Life Science Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 47600 million by 2028, from USD 23930 million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global Sequencing Reagents Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% during the review period.

- The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- Bacterial Cell Culture Market

- Single Cell Multiomics Market

- Single Cell Suspension Dissociator Market

- Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms market size is projected to reach USD 92 million by 2028, from USD 50 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2028.

- Gene Sequencing market was valued at USD 17290 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 46590 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Phase Change Material (PCM) market was valued at USD 1045.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2361.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Biotechnology Reagents market size is projected to reach USD 109070 million by 2028, from USD 66280 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2028.

- Immune Repertoire Sequencing market size is projected to reach USD 128.8 million by 2028, from USD 103.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2028.

- Targeted RNA Sequencing market size is projected to reach USD 6084.5 million by 2027, from USD 1407.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2021-2027.

- Sequencing Kits and Reagents Market

- Global MicroRNA Sequencing (miRNA-Seq) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

- Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Market

- MicroRNA Reverse Transcription Market

- Stem Cell Banking market size is estimated to be worth USD 1789 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2927.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period.

- Organ-on-a-Chip market size is estimated to be worth USD 80 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 581.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.1% during the review period.

- The Nanotechnology Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 33.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Click here to see related reports on Single Cell Analysis Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/363

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/364

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/365

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports