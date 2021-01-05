Singer Presents First Race Restoration For Client

FULL PRESS RELEASE (INCLUDING SPECS AND QUOTES), PHOTOS AND VIDEO CAN BE FOUND AT: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ae157m35eo7y193/AACZK37i8ABXTkcP0LY1QUcba?dl=0 with all photos and video credited to Singer Vehicle Design.

The All-terrain Competition Study has been undertaken by Singer, in partnership with renowned 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthill, in response to the request from their client for modifications to his air-cooled Porsche 911 that would enable the car to compete in off-road racing and to demonstrate extensive all-terrain exploration capabilities. To highlight the broad repertoire of the ACS, the client has commissioned two machines, one - in Singer's iconic Parallax White - focused on high-speed desert rallying and a second – in Corsica Red - configured for high-speed, high-grip tarmac events and disciplines.

Porsche 911s prepared by UK-based off-road competition specialist Richard Tuthill have dominated rally events for decades, with recent victory in the 2019 East African Safari Classic marking a remarkable 4th win in the grueling 5000km event across Kenya and Tanzania. These successes sit alongside deep expertise from the world of WRC competition and events such as the Paris-Dakar.

The results of the All-terrain Competition Study (ACS) will be shown on Singer's Instagram channel @singervehicledesign.

