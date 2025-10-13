Singclean Anti-adhesion Technology With Professor Osama Shawki Shines at FIGO

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singclean Medical, in partnership with Kayan Al-Seha Medical (KSM) and Professor Osama Shawki, successfully made its debut at the FIGO World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics 2025, held from October 5–9 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Participation at FIGO, marks a key milestone in Singclean's global strategy and growing influence in women's healthcare.

Professor Osama Shawki's Keynote Highlights Singclean ® Adhesion Barrier

Singclean Innovative Anti-adhesion Technology with Professor Osama Shawki at Figo 2025 Singclean Adhesion Barrier with Professor Osama Shawki

One of the most anticipated moments of the Congress was the keynote lecture by Professor Osama Shawki, a globally recognized leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and the board member of the International Society Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE). His session, titled "Sharpen Your Skills, Make Your Throne in Hysteroscopy," attracted widespread attention from international medical professionals and academic experts.

During his presentation, Professor Shawki shared groundbreaking perspectives on advanced hysteroscopic technologies and adhesion prevention strategies, with a special focus on the clinical advantages of the Singclean® Sodium Hyaluronate Gel for Anti-adhesion in gynecological procedures.

Singclean® Adhesion Barrier features an optimized absorption period of 7–14 days, creating a reliable protective barrier that aligns precisely with the critical wound-healing phase when adhesion risks are highest. This tailored design enhances patient recovery and supports superior clinical outcomes.

Deepening Global Collaboration

FIGO 2025 also served as an important platform for strengthening Singclean's international partnerships.

Together with its partner Kayan Al-Seha Medical (KSM), Singclean is committed to promoting innovative anti-adhesion solutions in Saudi Arabia, aiming to enhance the quality of local healthcare services.

The Congress also provided an opportunity for closer cooperation with Singclean's South African partner, Sure Medica, laying the foundation for deeper collaboration in product localization, professional training, and market development across the African region.

These strategic partnerships reflect Singclean's long-term vision of enhancing access to advanced medical technologies and fostering sustainable development in regional healthcare systems.

Looking Ahead

By showcasing its adhesion prevention solutions alongside Professor Shawki's influential presentation, Singclean demonstrated its core brand philosophy: "Innovation Leading • Technology Empowering." The company will continue to work closely with KSM, Sure Medica, and other global partners to advance biomaterial solutions, improve surgical outcomes, and bring meaningful health benefits to women worldwide.

