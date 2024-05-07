Singapore's CapBridge Selected as International Partner for Hong Kong Virtual Asset ETFs

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 April, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange officially listed the first batch of spot virtual asset ETF products issued by Bosera Asset Management, China Asset Management, and Harvest Global Investment. CapBridge, a digital wealth management platform under the FOMO Group, announced its selection as the international partner for Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs, aiming to provide compliant, secure, and reliable digital asset investment access for corporate and institutional investors.

Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge, congratulated Bosera Asset Management, China Asset Management, and Harvest Global Investment on the successful listing of the virtual asset spot ETFs. He said, "As a Singapore-based financial institution with a global perspective, CapBridge has always been closely attentive to Hong Kong's strategic development in the digital asset field. We are honored to deepen our collaboration with various industry partners, working hand in hand to build a robust virtual asset investment ecosystem and drive innovation in the Asia digital asset market."

In April 2024, CapBridge partnered with Moomoo Singapore, allowing CapBridge's clients to directly invest in stocks, ETFs, and funds offered by Moomoo via the CapBridge platform, including US virtual asset ETFs and other global virtual asset ETFs. The new Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs would offer investors further access and choices. CapBridge is committed to providing investors with a one-stop investment service platform, meeting clients' diverse asset allocation needs while upholding regulatory and compliance standards.

CapBridge has remained steadfast in driving developments and fostering innovation in asset markets. Looking ahead, CapBridge will continue to collaborate with global industry partners to bridge both traditional and digital assets for investors, laying the foundation for a more inclusive and dynamic financial future.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital wealth management platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to deal in capital markets products, including securities and collective investment schemes, and provide custodial services. It is also an exempt financial adviser licensed to issue or promulgate analyses and reports on investment products.

CapBridge enables HNWIs and institutional clients to invest in traditional and digital assets via its one-stop digital investment platform, providing highly curated, top-quality, and institutional-grade opportunities to meet clients' diverse asset allocation needs.

For more information, please visit www.capbridge.sg. For media inquiries, please contact media@capbridge.sg.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

