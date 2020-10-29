Singaporean omnichannel e-tailer Iuiga to enhance user engagement and retention with Netcore Personalization

- Iuiga is a leading direct-to-consumer Singapore homeware brand focusing on lifestyle products.

- Netcore to enable personalized omnichannel user experience across multiple channels and platforms for Iuiga

- Netcore's AI-powered platform has already powered GoBear, Hermo, Sendo, Hnam, and Mapan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer engagement and retention platform Netcore today announced the onboarding of one of South East Asia's largest omnichannel e-tailer Iuiga to enable personalized user experience across platforms and channels.

Launched in 2017, IUIGA is known for its direct-to-consumer affordable, minimalist lifestyle products ranging from home and kitchen to apparels and electronics. Iuiga will leverage Netcore's platform to enable a dynamically optimized, AI-powered personalized experience.

Jaslyn Chan, Founding Member and Chief Growth Officer, IUIGA: "We saw the Netcore platform and were impressed by the capabilities. Their deep expertise in the industry with some marquee names instilled us with the confidence we needed. I believe their proprietary AI-based personalization platform will be instrumental for the enhanced user experience and engagement we envision for our customers."

Netcore's AI-powered platform has been the customer engagement and retention platform of choice for some of the biggest brands across the globe including GoBear, Hermo, Sendo, Hnam mobile, and Mapan (GoJek).

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions said, "Iuiga is one of the most loved brands in SEA. It stands for quality and enhanced customer experience which resonated with the core philosophy of Netcore. Iuiga is redefining omnichannel retail in the region and we are excited to help drive the customer engagement fueled growth for them through dynamic and personalized experiences through our platform."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Solutions