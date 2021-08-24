Singapore unlocked to new providers with Symbio's launch of communications platform as a service

SYDNEY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio, part of industry-leading communications software and cloud infrastructure provider MNF Group (ASX: MNF), has officially launched its proprietary communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering in Singapore.

The launch is significant for international businesses looking to grow their global footprint into Asia because it simplifies the technical infrastructure needed to gain a foothold in the market.

Symbio is the first fully interconnected carrier to build network capabilities in Singapore for more than 20 years, introducing an entirely new unified communications capability into a market largely controlled by incumbent telecommunications providers.

CEO of Symbio, Rene Sugo said: "Singapore is one of the most digitally competitive countries in the world but has lacked options when it comes to advanced unified communications solutions. Many businesses have been unable to expand into Asia because of complicated infrastructure and the inability to fuse their software with the required telco services.

"Symbio's technology removes that complexity and provides businesses with the building blocks for entry and success in market. We are the missing piece of the puzzle which will allow international businesses to grow in Singapore and the region," he said.

This expansion will be a boon for many large businesses which have enjoyed a strong period of innovation and are now looking to explore new territories.

Says Sugo: "Symbio brings decades of innovation and expertise alongside a proprietary technology stack that effectively bridges the gap between telecommunications and cloud software. Our offering provides increased choice and better-quality services for businesses while bringing healthy competition to the telecommunications sector."

Symbio's wholesale IP-network will enable nationwide calling and number porting so customers can easily move phone numbers off legacy networks and into the cloud. This will provide the freedom and flexibility to move numbers between providers to deliver advanced unified communication solutions.

The first step in Symbio's global growth story

Symbio's entry into Singapore is part of the company's wider plans for global expansion as the company capitalises on the global growth of unified communications (including CPaaS and UCaaS) which grew by nearly 30% in 2020[1].

A global hub for innovation, Singapore is a fast-growing region of Asia which offers significant commercial opportunities for Symbio to bring its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering into new markets. However, the business has plans which extend beyond Singapore.

Sugo said: "Singapore is the first stop, but we plan to take our industry leading innovation and expertise to other countries as well. The pandemic has accelerated the global adoption of advanced unified communications services and heightened the role Symbio plays in unlocking those services for technology innovators and enabling them to do business in new markets.

This is just the beginning of a wider journey as we look to deliver our solutions and enable more businesses around the world to enhance their unified communications and make it easy for users to move into the telco space without relying on legacy providers."

About Symbio

Symbio helps service providers of all sizes to compete – and win – with software-enabled communications. Our software platform and cloud infrastructure make it easy to deliver communication services. Replacing carrier complexity with software scale and agility.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Symbio serves a global market with a focus on South East Asia. We are the trusted name behind more than 500 providers.

Symbio is part of the Australian Stock-Exchange listed MNF Group (ASX:MNF).

