Singapore's BIGO Technology Donates To "Memory Of Generations" In Honor Of Veterans

BIGO rallied its in-app communities on Bigo Live and Likee Live via popular content creators, igniting viewers' support and patriotism. A campaign was organised with content creators battling out by performing Russian revolutionary songs in-app in a nationwide talent competition, uniting millions of fans for a single purpose - to donate to the Memory of Generations Foundation in support of military veterans, especially during this difficult COVID-19 pandemic period. Popular broadcasters, Bigo Live Username "play_with_me" and Likee Username "STИЛ'NЯХА" have been voted via the campaign as "Victory Day" ambassadors and will present the proceeds on behalf of BIGO to "Memory of Generations" later in the month.

BIGO hopes to be a platform for spreading positive messages and maintaining social connections especially during COVID-19. During this special time, BIGO encouraged their communities to reminisce on their past victory by sharing their reflections and pictures of Victory Day memorabilia on their app wall. Through these activities, BIGO hopes to spur conversational topics surrounding their history, veterans' sacrifice and to express gratitude towards them.

Over 1 million Russian viewers enjoyed the 2-day campaign which ran from 8 May to 9 May, as the apps showcased a number of different talented broadcasters.

"Being a part of and contributing to such a memorable day in Russia carries significant meaning to us at BIGO. As we are a technology company that believes in bringing people together, we hope that through this initiative we are able to bring the Russian people together digitally, in a time when we are physically apart. We also hope to alleviate feelings of isolation by providing a plethora of infotainment content on our apps," Mike Ong, Vice President for BIGO Technology says.

Ekaterina Kruglova, Executive Director for "Memory of Generations" says, "The Organization provides daily medical care for veterans and we ultimately aim to improve the quality of lives. Due to COVID-19, we have had to abandon our plans and most events have been cancelled; this is why we are grateful to partner with a global firm like BIGO. We believe this will amplify our efforts in building awareness and is a step in the right direction towards digitizing our communications and events."

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies, with more than 30 offices and 6 R&D centres around the world. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's video-based products and services have gained immense popularity, with around 400 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries. These include Bigo Live (live streaming), Likee (short-form video) and imo (instant communication).

BIGO is dedicated to connecting the world and to enable everyone to share their beautiful moments. With a vision to be a content platform that inspires one billion people's lives, BIGO aims to empower a new generation of users with an exciting new social language where they can showcase, discover and stay connected in a positive and creative online environment.

About "Memory of Generations"

The MEMORY OF GENERATIONS Charitable Foundation is the only non-profit organization in Russia that provides targeted high-tech medical assistance and holistic care to veterans of all military veterans of our country.

The foundation was established on June 22, 2015 and their work spans the country from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.

