Singapore, land of opportunity for Spanish company llaollao

The leading Spanish frozen yoghurt company llaollao continues to grow in Asia , its second most important market after Spain with Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia leading the way, three of its most important international markets.

The company is stepping up its presence in Singapore , where it has stores in key locations such as Changi International Airport.

llaollao also recently celebrated the milestone of surpassing 320 points of sale worldwide.

llaollao Singapore (PRNewsfoto/llaollao)

The success of this Spanish brand lies not only in its exquisite taste, but also its commitment to quality and authenticity. Using only carefully selected premium quality natural ingredients, llaollao has created a delicious and healthy frozen yoghurt that captures the essence of Spanish gastronomy.

Singapore is one of the key markets for llaollao as it was the site of the company's first store in Asia back in 2013. Llaollao's frozen yoghurt has enjoyed a positive reception in Singapore since its arrival due to its flavour and its healthy nutritional characteristics, which are highly valued by local consumers. This has also raised awareness of the product in other neighbouring countries.

llaollao has 12 stores in key locations such as Changi International Airport and the Tampines 1 and Income At Raffles shopping malls. The company has a strategic partner in the country which allows it to grow in a solid and stable manner.

"The locations we have in Singapore are highly strategic and are obviously chosen based on consumer traffic, which is why 90% of the stores are in shopping malls," explained Pedro Espinosa, CEO of llaollao.

llaollao's presence in Singapore facilitated its expansion to Malaysia, where the frozen yoghurt company has enjoyed outstanding growth. It has increased the number of stores by 55.7% since 2022 and recently marked the opening of its 100th store in the country. It also plans to further strengthen its presence in this country and aims to reach 130 stores by the end of 2023.

llaollao has continued to develop its growth, its products and its positioning in other Asian countries such as Indonesia, where the Spanish brand has grown by 76.9% since 2022 and is close to doubling its presence, and the Philippines, where it has 21 stores throughout the archipelago and has achieved growth of 61.5% since 2022.

"Asia has become the second most important market for llaollao, not only because of our presence in terms of points of sale (in Malaysia we will be opening our 100th store in the coming weeks and we expect to reach 130 stores by 2023) but also because we have positioned ourselves as a leisure option in itself thanks to the quality of our product, our brand spirit and llaollao's ability to adapt to each market with its different culture and habits," Espinosa added.

llaollao has already sold more than 100 million tubs around the world and has more than 320 points of sale worldwide.

In relation to its internationalisation plans outside Asia, the brand also recently notched up important milestones such as its arrival in Oceania and South America, where it will soon be opening in Bolivia.

What is llaollao?

llaollao is the leading frozen yoghurt sale and manufacturing brand in the sector. Pioneers for the development of the frozen yoghurt concept in Spain, since we started out in 2009 we have based our success on three pillars: quality, commitment and innovation. Each llaollao tub is made using premium milk and yoghurt. The result is a natural, healthy, gluten-free probiotic frozen yoghurt with a unique texture and taste. And all with outstanding customer service and full commitment to our consumers, who we always listen to in order to offer products that are not only the best but also the most innovative.

All this has led to us opening more than 300 points of sale worldwide, with more than 130 in Spain and over 190 more all over the world.

