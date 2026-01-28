Singapore Eye Research Institute tops ScholarGPS rankings in Ophthalmology

The Institute has placed #1 in ophthalmology among all non-academic institutes, and #2 in the same field among all institutes, globally.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) has achieved a landmark milestone in December 2025 by securing first place among all non-academic institutes in ophthalmology, on the American scholarly analytics platform ScholarGPS, whilst also claiming second place overall among all institutes in the field globally. This is based on data from the last five years evaluated by the platform.

The achievement represents a significant breakthrough for the institute, which has steadily built its translational research capabilities and international eminence in ophthalmic research and biopharmaceuticals for nearly three decades. As the research arm of the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC), SERI's rise to the summit of global ophthalmology research rankings since 1997 underscores Singapore's growing prominence as a hub for medical research and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recognition validates SERI's research impact and mission

ScholarGPS, a leading platform for tracking academic and research performance, evaluates institutions based on various metrics including research output, citation impact, and scholarly influence. SERI's exceptional performance across these indicators reflects the institute's commitment to advancing eye care through cutting-edge research and clinical excellence.

Among the consistent body of quality work that contributed to this achievement are research in diabetic retinopathy, ocular surface (dry eye disease), cornea, myopia and glaucoma. Newer areas of impact also include research in artificial intelligence, digital health, and imaging.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our research teams, clinician-scientists, and support staff who have worked tirelessly to advance the frontiers of ophthalmology research," said Professor Jodhbir Mehta, Executive Director at SERI. "Reaching the top of the ScholarGPS rankings validates our mission to translate innovative research into better outcomes for patients with eye diseases, and we look forward to building upon this remarkable achievement in 2026."

SERI's success in translational research over the years

SERI's cutting-edge translational research is making a real difference for patients today. The areas of impact include new biopharmaceuticals, such as the development of Vabysmo (faricimab), which reduces the number of injections required for patients with diabetic eye diseases and age-related macular degeneration. Patients who previously needed monthly eye injections to maintain their vision can now go for injections every three to four months instead with this treatment. SERI also developed Myopine, a low-dose atropine eye drop for the treatment of childhood myopia. This treatment is now available to patients in multiple countries throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

The Institute has also been credited with several device inventions. One of them is the EndoGlide, the world's first US Food and Drug Administration-approved device for advanced corneal endothelial transplant, which is commercially available worldwide. Another device is the Polarisation-Sensitive Optical Coherence Tomography which enables doctors to look at how tissues at the back of the eye affect light's properties on a microscopic level without invasive procedures. This has resulted in the development of a biomarker to track myopia progression.

Since two decades ago, SERI had already been at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools with eye care. Most notably, it created the Singapore Eye Lesion Analyser (SELENA+), an AI software which automatically and accurately detects diabetes-related eye diseases that could lead to blindness if left undiagnosed. Today, SELENA+ is a screening tool used in the Singapore Integrated Diabetic Retinopathy Programme, and Singapore is one of a few countries in the world to have a fully deployed AI screening tool developed by SERI and SNEC.

About Singapore Eye Research Institute

Established in 1997 as Singapore's national research institute for ophthalmic and vision research, the Singapore Eye Research Institute's (SERI) mission is to conduct high-impact eye research that prevents blindness, low vision and major eye diseases common to Singaporeans and Asians. Over the years, SERI has conducted landmark research projects that have led to tangible outcomes, patient benefits, and success stories. It has paved the way for significant improvements in how eye diseases are treated and prevented around the world. As the research institute of the Singapore National Eye Centre and the largest eye research institute in the Asia Pacific region, SERI collaborates with local clinical ophthalmic centres and biomedical research institutions, as well as major eye centres and research institutes globally. SERI has published an impressive array of 5,942 scientific papers and has secured external peer-reviewed competitive grants. As of December 2024, SERI's faculty has been awarded with more than 1,425 national and international prizes and filed 188 patents.

Visit us at www.seri.com.sg.

About Singapore National Eye Centre

Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) was incorporated in 1989 and commenced operations in 1990. It is the designated national centre within Singapore's public sector healthcare network, and spearheads and coordinates the provision of specialised ophthalmological services with emphasis on quality education and research. With 10 subspecialties in ophthalmology, SNEC has achieved rapid growth and currently manages an annual workload of 400,000 outpatient visits and over 30,000 major eye surgeries.

Visit us at www.snec.com.sg .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870361/Logos_Stacked_Logo.jpg