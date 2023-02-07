Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market revenue is expected to generate USD ~2 Bn by 2026F largely due to high internet penetration & emergence of new players: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by high internet penetration, emergence of new players, improved logistics infrastructure and government initiatives. There are several players in the Singapore E-commerce logistics market some of which are Singapore Post, Aramex, DHL, Ninjavan, Qxpress etc.

Singapore's populace includes ~65% of people aged between the age group of 20-64 years, who will drive the future of the e-commerce market.

The 'five-pronged' infrastructural strategy is aiming to build 2 nationwide 5G networks, enable cross-border Digital Economy Agreements (DEA) and increase local business penetration to make Singapore a global and regional e-commerce hub.

Warehouse Management with Real Time Shipment Tracking and Transport Schedule Management will be some of the technological trends in Singapore that will drive the market.

The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow: The growth of e-commerce logistics companies will highly depend on their last-mile delivery model. Aided by local merchant partnerships and growth in digital wallet penetration, the ease of placing orders is expected to rise. Also, with the upgradation in technology such as GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Driverless Delivery, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, and telematics that will be used for tracking Inventory, Singapore E-Commerce logistics is expected to grow in near future.

Expansion of logistics infrastructure: In the coming years, the Average Order Value per transaction in the Singapore E-commerce market will increase owing to increased device penetration. Technological Advancements are expected to improve and enhance supply chain transparency and security leading to improved cost efficiency. In addition to this, the expansion of logistics infrastructures such as intermodal connectivity, logistics parks, and ports will be used to create business opportunities in the coming years.

Technological developments and Rising demand for Automated logistics: AI will amplify the human components of the e-commerce delivery process in the country, predictive logistics can be enhanced by proactive operations with predictive intelligence, and implementation of robotic or semi-robotic technologies that enhance the work of human pickers and even reduces walking time and shortens picking routes will help the Singapore E-Commerce to enhance its productivity for the future revenue generation.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Entry of Home-Grown Players and Developing Logistics Infrastructure" by Ken Research observed the potential of the E-Commerce Market in Singapore. The increasing internet penetration in Singapore and technological advancements, the improving logistics system in Singapore, and increased local penetration are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Singapore E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at ~14% CAGR over the forecasted period 2021-2026F owing to the rise in high Consumer appetite and heavy investment in technological advancement in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

By Source (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

Domestic Shipments

International Shipments

By Shipment Weight (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

0-2 KG

2-5 KG

Greater than 5 KG

By Delivery (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

Same Day delivery

Next day Delivery

More than 2 days

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Mode of Shipment (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

Land

Air & sea

By Payment Mode (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

Cash

Others (E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer)

By Type of Company (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

3LP

Captive

By Product Category (by Revenue), 2021 & 2026F

Fashion

Electronics

Furniture

Toys, Hobby and DIY

Food and Personal Care

Key Target Audience

E-Commerce Companies aiming to establish in Singapore

Singapore ' E-Commerce logistics industries

' E-Commerce logistics industries Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

E-Commerce Industry

Logistics industry

Shipping company

Warehousing Companies

E-Commerce users

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

E-Commerce Logistics Company

DB Schenker Singapore

Singapore Post

DHL Singapore

UPS Singapore

FedEx

UParcel

J&T Express

ABX Logistics

GDEX

Ninja Van

Lalamove

Quantium Solutions

E-Commerce Companies

Lazada

Zalora

ASOS

Qoo10

Shopee

HipVan

EZBuy

Journey East

FairPrice

Kmart

Sephora

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Singapore E-Commerce Retail Market Overview, 2021

Ecosystem of Singapore E-Commerce Market

Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Genesis, 2021

Singapore's E-Commerce Logistics Market Ecosystem

E-Commerce Logistics Market Ecosystem Timeline, Industry Cycle and, Operating model of Singapore's E-commerce Logistics Market

E-commerce Logistics Market Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market Sizing, 2017-2021

Singapore E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation (by Delivery, Market by International and Domestic, By Mode of Transportation, by Channel, by Mode of Payment), 2021

Singapore E-Commerce Warehousing Overview, 2021

Competition Landscape of Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market (Headquarter, presence, Industries served, Network Ownership, Major Clients)

SWOT Analysis of Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Growth Drivers of Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Challenges and Restraints of the Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Government Regulations of the Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Covid-19 Impact on the Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Future Outlook and Projections for Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market, 2021-2026

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Increasing Tech Savvy Millennials, Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries and Improving Logistics Infrastructure in the country

The e-commerce logistics space in Malaysia is in Growth Stage and is fragmented with presence of ~1000+ Express Logistic companies delivering the E-Commerce Shipments across the country. Top 3 players namely Shoppee, Lazada & POS have ~60.0% market share. Companies are battling against each other to acquire and retain clients, expand geographical presence, expand service offering and improve unit economics to increase margins. Fleet size, number of orders, clientele, number of delivery centers, value-added services, price, and delivery time are the key competing parameters for the e-commerce logistics providers.

Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Online Population, Technological Advancements and Demand for Sustainable Deliveries

Germany's E-Commerce Logistics market is expected to register a positive CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to an increase in the competition and customer expectations. Various technological advancements related to IoT, AI, and LiDAR are expected to drive the market in logistics where it will reduce human intervention and help in cost saving in logistics companies. The market for Standard Delivery is expected to lead in the coming future due to the fact that express deliveries are expensive compared to standard deliveries, however, there will be a growth in terms of express deliveries owing to the fact that companies will offer cost-effective express deliveries.

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market– E-Commerce Orders and Deliveries are growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2021-2026F) with Increasing Number of online shoppers and entrance of major retailers in Thailand. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications. AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

Over the forecast period, KSA E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a shift from offline sales to online sales, which is expected to ensure substantial growth in the future as well. The e-commerce logistics market in the country is expected to grow on the back of new technologies such as Automation, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things, which will be explored to increase efficiency, improve customer experience and enhance service quality.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research