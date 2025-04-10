SINEXCEL Ranked No.1 in Global Third-Party String PCS Shipments Among Chinese Companies

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions, has been ranked No.1 among Chinese companies in global third-party string PCS shipments, according to the "2024 Global Energy Storage Industry Chain Data and China Energy Storage Enterprises Ranking" released by the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), a leading authority in China's energy storage sector. This recognition underscores SINEXCEL's technological strength, global market competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to innovation in energy storage.

World’s First Grid-Forming ESS Applied in Low-Altitude Logistics Station -- SINEXCEL Pioneers the Breakthrough

Recognition Driven by Technological Excellence

The EESA rankings assess companies on global presence, technological innovation, and product competitiveness.

With a presence in 40+ countries and over 5,000 deployed projects, SINEXCEL has emerged as a key player in the global energy storage sector. In 2024, the company's installed storage capacity exceeded 12GW. All SINEXCEL PCS solutions meet international safety and performance standards and feature grid-forming and grid-support capabilities, compliant with interconnection requirements in North America, most European countries, Australia, and Japan.

Full Power Range of Energy Storage Solutions

SINEXCEL delivers scalable energy storage solutions ranging from 30kW to 1.725MW per unit, and up to 100MW per site, tailored for C&I, utility-scale, and microgrid applications.

SINEXCEL leverages its modular technology advantages and VSG-based grid-forming capabilities to address diverse energy challenges, from factory power management to off-grid agricultural applications, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

The successful delivery of the 114MW/228MWh grid project in Texas, USA, in 2024 not only supports local renewable energy integration but also effectively alleviates peak demand pressures. This milestone in Front-of-meter application underscores SINEXCEL's technical expertise and execution capabilities in complex global deployments, highlighting the evolution of its asset-backed solutions from C&I to utility-scale applications.

Accelerating the Energy Transition

Committed to shaping the future of energy storage, SINEXCEL continues to drive innovation and develop high-efficiency, high-reliability solutions. By advancing intelligent power conversion and energy optimization, SINEXCEL is accelerating the transition toward a resilient, sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading innovator in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions, with nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 12GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Media Contact

melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661753/NO1.jpg