SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, has officially launched its ESG strategic initiative, 'Energy for All,' aimed at advancing global energy equity and inclusion. Rooted in the company's core values of Sincerity, Integrity, and Long-termism, this initiative underscores SINEXCEL's commitment to breaking energy barriers and expanding access to clean power, paving the way for global energy freedom.

Building an Inclusive Ecosystem for Energy Equity & Inclusion

SINEXCEL Launches 'Energy for All' ESG Initiative to Drive Global Energy Equity & Inclusion

Empowering Education : SINEXCEL partners with universities to offer internships and collaborate on energy technology research , fostering the next generation of energy innovators.

: SINEXCEL partners with universities to offer and collaborate on , fostering the next generation of energy innovators. Driving Environmental Sustainability: Committed to environmental protection, SINEXCEL develops energy solutions within its low-carbon factories , integrating green practices into its operations.

Committed to environmental protection, SINEXCEL develops energy solutions within its , integrating green practices into its operations. Bridging the Energy Gap: Deploying energy solutions in underserved regions—from off-grid villages in Myanmar to communities in Malawi—SINEXCEL ensures reliable electricity access while supporting local development.

Deploying energy solutions in underserved regions—from off-grid villages in to communities in Malawi—SINEXCEL ensures while supporting local development. Advancing Healthcare Through Technology: Leveraging innovation, SINEXCEL supports healthcare initiatives that safeguard lives and enhance overall well-being.

Expanding Global Sustainability Impact

Guided by its core values, SINEXCEL is extending its sustainability impact worldwide by scaling up local projects and forming strategic alliances with global institutions. The company aims to deepen its partnerships with leading academic institutions and international organizations to create a more inclusive energy landscape.

Empowering Energy Freedom

Energy freedom signifies equal access to clean energy. Through scalable and replicable ESG initiatives, SINEXCEL is removing barriers to clean energy access and redefining social responsibility, empowering inclusive, accessible, and sustainable energy for all.

Explore our sustainability efforts here: https://en.sinexcel.com/about/sustainability.php.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

