GUANGYUAN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL(300693.SZ) has completed the grid connection of a 107.12MW/428.48MWh battery energy storage system in Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, making it an iconic C&I BESS project in China. Developed for aluminium producer Zhongfu Industrial, the system is engineered to significantly reduce electricity costs through peak shaving for industrial-scale energy storage in the electrolytic aluminium sector.

Overcoming Industrial Energy Challenges

SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS Powers a C&I Storage Project with 107.12MW/428.48MWh Deployment

Primary aluminium smelting is highly energy-intensive, consuming 13-15 MWh per tonne produced, with power accounting for up to 40% of total costs. Furthermore, sudden power outages can trigger catastrophic multi-million-yuan losses due to electrolyte freezing, demanding exceptionally reliable PCS.

This BESS tackles these challenges head-on. By storing low-cost electricity during off-peak hours and discharging it during peak tariff periods, the system saves Zhongfu Industrial an estimated 140 yuan per tonne of aluminium. This translates to annual savings exceeding 60 million yuan while cutting CO₂ emissions by roughly 52,000 tonnes per year.

Proven PCS Technology for Extreme Environments

At the heart of the project are 104 SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS units, paired with 5MWh battery containers in an efficient DC-coupled architecture. Operating derated to maximize longevity, the PCS is engineered for demanding industrial conditions:

Rapid Response: Millisecond-level reactions ensure seamless backup power during grid anomalies, preventing costly production halts.

High Efficiency: Peaking at 98.5% efficiency, the system delivers substantial long-term energy savings.

Robust Stability: An IP54 protection rating shields the equipment from high-dust smelting environments, preventing accelerated aging typically seen in conventional systems.

The 1725kW PCS is fully certified to CE, VDE 4110/4120, and EN 50549 for European markets, with additional grid-compliance certifications in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Thailand. Cumulative shipments surpassing 1GW worldwide.

A Benchmark for Green Industrial Transformation

From powering Latvia's largest wind-storage integration to enabling this C&I installation, the 1725kW PCS has proven its adaptability. With a footprint spanning more than 60 countries and a cumulative installed capacity exceeding 17 GW/50 GWh, SINEXCEL continues to deliver bankable, high-performance hardware for utility- and industrial-scale projects globally.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

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