Sineng Electric to Supply Energy Storage Solutions to the World's Largest Sodium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Project

WUXI, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric is spearheading innovation in the energy storage sector and has been chosen to provide its string PCS MV turnkey stations for the world's largest sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS). The initial 50MW/100MWh phase of this ambitious 100MW/200MWh project in Hubei Province, China, has been successfully connected to the grid and commenced commercial operations. Notably, the commissioned project is also China's first 100-MWh-scale energy storage power station utilizing sodium-ion batteries.

Developed and managed by Datang Hubei Energy Development, the 50MW/100MWh energy storage project can store 100,000 kWh of electricity on a single charge, supplying power to approximately 12,000 households for an entire day.

In a bid to diversify from lithium, China has been exploring alternative energy storage technologies. Sodium-ion batteries have emerged as a promising option due to their abundant raw material, superior performance at low temperatures, better round-trip efficiency, and excellent safety.

The power plant consists of 42 BESS containers with 185Ah sodium-ion batteries, 21 power conversion system (PCS) units, and a 110kV booster station. Sineng's 2.5MW string PCS MV turnkey solution is meticulously designed to align with the sodium-ion battery energy storage system's wide DC voltage range, supporting rated output power from 700V to 1500V. Featuring cluster-level energy management, Sineng's solution amplifies the cluster-level balancing capability of sodium-ion batteries. Additionally, the string PCS units are engineered with IP66 protection rating to ensure durability in extreme temperatures and high humidity.

As the project comes online, it effectively mitigates peak demand, enhances grid resilience, and guarantees a reliable power supply. This project marks a significant milestone in China's transition toward diversified energy storage solutions. Deploying sodium-ion battery technology on such a large scale demonstrates the feasibility and advantages of alternative energy storage systems, paving the way for their extensive adoption worldwide. Furthermore, it epitomizes Sineng's pioneering role in driving innovations in the industry, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the global energy landscape.

About Sineng

Sineng Electric is the global leading supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio including PV inverters, energy storage inverters, and power quality products.

By establishing four R&D centers and leveraging top-notch resources, Sineng's unwavering commitment to technological innovation has enabled more people to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy. Known for its engineering excellence, rigorous testing standards, and consistent quality, Sineng has earned recognition as a BloombergNEF tier 1 PV inverter maker and ranks No.4 in global PV inverter shipments for 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486559/Image_1.jpg