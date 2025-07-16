Sinch Pioneers Next-Generation AI Communications with Model Context Protocol Implementation

Company implements emerging standard that enables AI agents to dynamically discover and utilize messaging, voice, email, and verification capabilities

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), ensuring AI agents can successfully execute communication actions through Sinch's global platform. As MCP emerges as a standard for how AI agents perform various actions - from database queries to API calls, Sinch's implementation specifically enables these agents to handle the communication components of their tasks effectively.

The announcement reflects the accelerating shift toward AI-powered customer engagement. Sinch customers are already seeing transformative results: a global insurer autonomously handles 80% of customer requests across 125+ languages, while a leading retailer achieved 3x higher engagement combining conversational AI with RCS. According to Sinch's State of Customer Communications Report, 95% of businesses are using or planning AI in customer communications, as IDC projects the AI platforms market will reach $153.0 billion by 2028.

Sinch orchestrates 900 billion customer interactions annually across messaging, voice, email, and verifications for 175,000 businesses worldwide. Operating in 60+ countries with local compliance expertise and routing intelligence, the platform delivers the resilience required for critical customer communications. Years of enterprise-scale deployments have built deep technical capabilities that ensure success across every market and channel. By exposing these capabilities through MCP, Sinch enables AI agents to leverage this proven expertise and scale effectively.

Powering the Communication Actions of AI Agents

Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI agents to discover and execute actions across various systems and services. When those actions involve communicating with customers - orchestrating marketing campaigns, sending customer notifications, managing identity and verification processes, or handling customer service interactions - Sinch's MCP implementation ensures agents understand exactly how to execute these communications successfully.

Through the Sinch MCP server, now live in developer preview with Claude, AI agents learn the specific requirements for each communication task: which channel to use, how to format messages for different regions, what compliance rules apply, and how to ensure delivery. This knowledge is accessible across the expanding AI ecosystem: from IDEs like Cursor, to agent frameworks including OpenAI Agents SDK, AI workflow platforms such as AgenticFlow, and enterprise solutions through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio.

"AI is transforming how businesses communicate, and Sinch has the proven infrastructure to make it work at scale," said Robert Gerstmann, Chief Evangelist and Co-Founder at Sinch. "With MCP, we're codifying decades of communications expertise into protocols that AI agents can understand, teaching them the specific requirements, compliance rules, and best practices needed for each use case and region. What matters most happens behind the scenes; guaranteeing delivery, maintaining quality, navigating compliance, and preventing fraud. We've spent decades perfecting these operational fundamentals that make AI-powered communications actually work."

Building a Comprehensive AI Communications Platform

This MCP implementation represents one element of Sinch's comprehensive approach to AI-powered communications. With established integrations for OpenAI and Anthropic, along with conversational AI capabilities and intelligent routing systems, Sinch is building the foundation for enterprises to deploy AI-enhanced communication strategies. These capabilities work together to help businesses explore new ways to engage customers while maintaining the reliability and scale they require.

Beyond technical integrations, Sinch's strategic partnerships as Adobe's Platinum Partner and connections with Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft Dynamics Customer Insights strengthen Sinch's position in the enterprise AI ecosystem.

"At Sinch we are pioneering the way the world communicates, and our MCP implementation represents the next evolution of that mission," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Through the expansion of native AI capabilities and partnerships, we're equipping organizations with unprecedented capabilities to connect with customers anywhere, anytime, through any channel. We envision a world where every business, regardless of size or technical sophistication, can harness the power of intelligent communications to keep their customers engaged, informed, safe, and happy."

