Sinch Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for Vision and Execution. Sinch Continues to Drive Innovation in Customer Communications

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced that the company has once again been positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Sinch views this recognition as proof of their strong Super Network and the breadth of communication channels they offer across messaging, email, and voice, enabling businesses to operationalize CX and engagement. Sinch believes that their innovative AI capabilities, integration with over 500 platforms, and global market reach empower them to serve customers of any size, anywhere in the world. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We believe our recognition as a Magic Quadrant™ Leader for the second consecutive year validates our dedication to our customers and our ability to enable them to deliver superior customer experiences," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Digital, one-to-one communications are critical through marketing, operations, and care. Sinch simplifies customer communications throughout the entire journey. Our leading API Platform and comprehensive applications empower businesses to exceed customer expectations and deliver personalized communications at scale using both established and new communications channels."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Sinch's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, https://go.sinch.com/sinch-gartner-mq-24-pr

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communication Platforms as a Service, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, Brian Doherty, 24 June 2024

