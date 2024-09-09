Sinch mandates banks to explore issue of senior unsecured notes

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the company has mandated Danske Bank, SEB and Svenska Handelsbanken as Joint Lead Managers to explore the possibility of issuing new SEK denominated senior unsecured notes under the recently established MTN program. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, and will further diversify Sinch's sources of funding. Proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and will not increase net indebtedness.

Please also see press release regarding changes in the financial leverage policy, https://investors.sinch.com/press-releases.

