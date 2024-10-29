Sinch Launches Elastic SIP Trunking for Scalable, Reliable, and Cost-Efficient Communication

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announces its Elastic SIP Trunking solution, available through the Sinch Customer Dashboard. This powerful new service provides businesses of all sizes with seamless scalability, high reliability, and cost-efficient communication services. With a flexible pay-as-you-go model, businesses can optimize their voice communications, ensuring they only pay for what they need.

As one of North America's top 5 SIP trunking providers for four consecutive years, Sinch leverages its owned and operated network—powering over 160 billion numbers and delivering 300 billion minutes annually—to bring seamless scalability and reliability to businesses of all sizes. The Sinch Customer Dashboard simplifies management, providing a single platform to oversee voice, messaging, video, and more.

LiveVox, a customer engagement platform, tapped into Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunking to enhance call routing for SMS callbacks, improving the customer experience. "Sinch has empowered us to manage both SMS and voice with ease," said Oscar Orozco, Senior Voice Engineer at LiveVox, adding that clients appreciate the flexibility and seamless callback features that enhance their journey.

Key Benefits of Sinch Elastic SIP Trunking:

Effortless Scalability : Scale up or down as needed without over-provisioning.

: Scale up or down as needed without over-provisioning. Comprehensive Voice Services : Local, long-distance, and international calling through a single provider.

: Local, long-distance, and international calling through a single provider. High Reliability : Built-in redundancy ensures crystal-clear call quality even during outages.

: Built-in redundancy ensures crystal-clear call quality even during outages. Cost-Effective Pricing: Flexible pay-as-you-go billing, enabling businesses to optimize spending.

Sinch's intuitive Customer Dashboard simplifies managing Elastic SIP Trunks and other CPaaS solutions, including Programmable Voice, messaging, email, and verification, minimizing the need for extensive developer resources. The Sinch Customer

Dashboard centralizes all communication needs, allowing businesses to adjust SIP trunk capacity, monitor usage, and expand services seamlessly—without complex integrations or technical expertise.

For those looking for more customization, Sinch offers REST APIs that make it easy for developers to manage services and build tailored solutions that fit unique business needs. The Customer Dashboard is designed to be user-friendly, with real-time monitoring, troubleshooting tools, and strong security features like end-to-end encryption and STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Plus, managing phone numbers is made easy—businesses can quickly order new numbers or port existing ones, all in one convenient platform that keeps everything streamlined and simple.

"Today's businesses need communication infrastructure that's as flexible as it is reliable," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "Our Elastic SIP Trunking and complete Voice portfolio enable companies to scale for high call volumes or global reach while controlling costs."

Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunking gives businesses everything they need for reliable, secure communication. The Sinch Dashboard brings all of this together, making voice management and scalability simple. For more information about Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunk solutions, please visit sinch.com.

