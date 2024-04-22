Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2023

News provided by

Sinch AB

22 Apr, 2024, 13:10 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has today published its Annual Report for 2023.

The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile:  +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail:  investors@sinch.com  

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 22 April 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-ab--publ--has-published-its-annual-report-for-2023,c3964948

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Sinch publishes restated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operating model

Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is today making restated historical...

Sinch Named 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year

Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics