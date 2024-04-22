Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has today published its Annual Report for 2023.

The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 22 April 2024.

