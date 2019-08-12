SINCE 2019 -- Concurrent Forum CALL FOR PAPERS Begins Today

SINCE 2019 exhibition scale will be 34,000sqm, and about 500 leading companies from 30 countries and regions are expected to showcase their latest products and solution offerings. The exhibit categories include nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories, nonwoven roll goods and converted products.

Meanwhile, with the continuous progress of spunbond, spunlace, needled and other nonwovens technology, nonwovens material shows irreplaceable advantages in relevant application fields. Especially for medical, hygiene and filtration fields. To share the latest industry news, a two-day forum will be held concurrent with SINCE.

This two-day conference, which is in conjunction with SINCE 2019, covers but not limited to innovation, development and trade trends of nonwovens materials in the fields of medical, hygiene, construction, filtration, automobile, etc.

Date: 11th-12th Dec, 2019

Address: Shanghai, China

Paper Request:

a proposed title

3-4 bullet points summarising the presentation

the full contact details of the speaker

Paper Format: PPT or DOC(WORD)

Paper send to: info@cnta.org

Abstract Due Date: 31th Aug, 2019

Abstract Audit: feedback within 2 weeks after receiving

Full Paper Due Date: 31th Oct, 2019

More Information: cathy.li@ubm.com; annie@cnta.org

Visitors of SINCE 2019 can complete the procurement target, meet suppliers face to face, check the product quality with your hands and eyes, and communicate with the experts of the nonwovens industry.

Click below link to quick register:

https://www.ubmconlinereg.com/SNE19/exhibitionen/?source=PR

About SINCE

36 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as the biggest and the most important nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products. SINCE 2019 will be held on Dec 11-13, 2019 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. For more information: en.since-expo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For more exhibit inquiries

Cathy Li

E: Cathy.li@ubm.com

T: +86-021-6157-3930

For visitors and media partner inquiries

Few Fu

E: Few.fu@ubm.com

T: +86-21-6157-3924

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958245/SINCE_2019_call_for_papers.jpg

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com



SOURCE Informa Markets