FRANKFURT, Germany and TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is announcing its new fleet management platform and high-powered 750W fat tire e-bike system prototype ahead of EuroBike 2025. Under the theme "You ride it, we connect it", SINBON will attend the global cycling and ecomobility trade show for the third consecutive year to showcase its cutting-edge innovations in smart mobility and connectivity.

Please join SINBON in Hall 8, Booth J32 at EuroBike 2025 (June 25–29, Frankfurt, Germany).

SINBON Expands Focus at EuroBike 2025 with New E-bike Fleet Management and Cargo Mobility Solutions

On display: You ride it, we connect it

At this year's event, SINBON will focus on four key areas aimed at moving the industry forward:

Connect to Journeys – New Fleet Management Solution

The solution is a seamless integration of modular software and e-bike hardware, empowering fleet operators with real-time tracking, diagnostics, rental management, and backend systems.



Originally designed for a regional e-bike mobility service, this solution also supports traditional bikes and light EVs, and its scalability can match fleet sizes from compact local fleets to broader multi-region operations.



The solution offers modular flexibility, with the platform and fleet also available separately based on needs. This allows SINBON to optimize system configuration, enhance data flow, and meet compliance needs while customizing solutions to each business' specific requirements.

Connect to Power – Fat Tire E-bike System

SINBON is demoing a prototype of its powerful 750W fat tire e-bike system , delivering top performance for off-road adventures and cargo transport across terrains.

With SINBON creating the high-powered drivetrain and handling the integration of the bike's electronic systems, this model demonstrates how the company works closely with bike manufacturers to deliver maximum performance and connected rider experiences.

Connect to Cloud – Full-Stack Software Solutions

SINBON offers full-stack software from the factory to the end user, including:



User app for personalized settings and tracking ride data





Providing real-time, wireless maintenance, the maintenance app now can perform diagnostics fully wirelessly without a physical dongle bridge, reducing maintenance costs for dealers while improving efficiency and convenience of service.





Platform for real-time component verification during bike assembly

Interconnect – Smart Manufacturing & Connectivity

SINBON embraces smart manufacturing by using advanced production models, such as automated production lines, autonomous warehouse robots, and real-time monitoring for streamlined productivity with consistent quality.

The company's system integration expertise interlinks hardware, software, mobile applications, and the cloud to enable advanced IoT features such as GPS tracking for anti-theft and ride history, real-time data transmission via cellular networks, and over-the-air (OTA) system updates.

A strong presence in Europe

As a leading provider of electronic system integration, SINBON supports its growing European customer base through its manufacturing facility and logistics hub in Tatabánya, Hungary (3,800 m²). The company also maintains a direct sales presence in the UK and Germany, with additional coverage provided by local representatives and distributors across Europe.

Visit SINBON at Hall 8, Booth J32 at EuroBike to see these breakthroughs in action!

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/e-bike

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

