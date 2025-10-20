SINBON Announces Social Responsibility Milestones in Latest Sustainability Report

46% of leaders and almost two-thirds of global workforce is female

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, with numerous social responsibility and positive workplace achievements.

"SINBON's greatest strength is our people, and our colleagues and communities are at the heart of everything we do," noted Joseph Wang, Chairman of SINBON. "We remain fully committed to taking care of everyone who works towards making SINBON successful, as well as giving back to the communities we operate in. These milestones in our social responsibility journey reaffirm our belief that success is shared — when we protect, empower, and uplift people, the entire company and society move forward together."

Commitment to diversity and employer excellence

At 46%, nearly half of SINBON's leadership team is female, and women account for nearly two-thirds of the company's workforce worldwide. In recognition of its people-first culture, SINBON received LinkedIn's 2024 Best Employer Brand Award. Taiwan's 104 Job Bank also recognized it with the Best Employer Award at the inaugural Employer Brand Competition in 2024.

Reinforcing responsible labor practices

SINBON continues to expand compliance with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). In July 2024, the company's Zhonghua and Guohua factories in Miaoli, Taiwan obtained RBA Validated Assessment Program (VAP) Silver Status. The company aims to further extend RBA certification coverage to additional global sites.

In March 2024, SINBON initiated a Zero Placement Fee policy in Taiwan to reinforce fair employment practices and protect workers' rights. Under the policy, job seekers do not pay any fees from the hiring process. The company also ensures that its workers do not bear related financial burdens like agency fees, service charges, or deposits.

To further assist workers, SINBON has enhanced the clarity and accuracy of pay slips, developed multilingual versions for foreign employees, and held briefings to ensure full understanding of salary structure.

Beyond the workplace, SINBON actively contributes to local communities. The company has undertaken multiple initiatives in Taiwan, such as introducing bilingual volunteers to local schools and installing Circular Cup Machines in the public area around SINBON's headquarters. These projects are reinforcing its mission to create long-term social value alongside business growth.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, and the United States.

