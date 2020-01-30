Simulators Market Worth $27.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report the "Simulators Market by Type (ATC, FMS, Driving, Vessel Traffic Control), Solution, Platform (Airborne, Land, Maritime), Technique (Live, Virtual & Constructive, Synthetic Environment, Gaming), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Simulators Market is estimated to be USD 21.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The growing demand for pilots in the aviation industry and the acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety are some of the significant factors attributing to the growth of the simulators market during the forecast period. The need for cost-cutting in pilot training and the reduction in military budgets of developed countries are driving the growth of the market

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110549963

The military training segment projected to grow a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Based on application, the military segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High costs involved in military training, and risks that they pose to human life have led defense forces of different countries across the globe to adopt computer simulation models, computer wargames, and simulators while training their personnel. With continuous advancements in technologies related to simulation, operational costs of military training have reduced, thereby leading to the increased use of simulators in military training.

The live, virtual & constructive segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Based on technique, the live, virtual & constructive simulation (LVC) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several defense organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting LVC training environments in their training programs. This technique saves money and pushes the boundaries of conventional training. With the reduction in military budgets in various developed economies, there is a demand for low-cost LVC military crew training solutions, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Simulators Market"

200 – Tables

47 – Figures

244 – Pages

The simulators market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Based on region, the North America region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, especially in the US and Canada, due to the presence of major simulator manufacturers, such as CAE Inc. and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. The rising orders to replace the old navy fleet with new ones from countries such as the US and Canada and the rise in export of goods are other significant factors driving the demand for new ship commanders and crew, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for simulators to train them. According to Boeing Pilot Outlook by Region 2019, the North American region is expected to require more than 212,000 commercial airline pilots from 2019 to 2038. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for simulators for pilot training in the region during the forecast period.

Enquiry before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=110549963

The simulators market has been gaining traction over the past few years, due to the presence of several established companies as well as startups. Some of the major players in the simulators market include CAE Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Indra (Spain), and Flight Safety International (US).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial, Military, UAV, Helicopter Simulator), Type (Full Flight, Flight Training Device, Full Mission, Fixed based), Training (Virtual, Line), Solution (Product, Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Military Simulation and Training Market by Application (Airborne Simulation, Naval Simulation, Ground Simulation), Training Type (Live Training, Virtual Training, Constructive Training, Gaming Simulation Training), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/simulator-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/simulator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets