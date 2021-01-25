Sims Limited Included on Global 100 List of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

– Holds top ranking of construction materials companies –

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling and electronics recovery, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, today announced that it ranked 57th on the 2021 Global 100 List of most sustainable companies in the world. It also marks the company's seventh inclusion on the Global 100 list.

"We are honored to be recognized for our integral role in the circular economy by once again being ranked in the Global 100 List of most sustainable companies in the world," said Alistair Field, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Sims Limited. "At Sims Limited, sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, drives our business and is clearly defined in our recently launched sustainability goals."

Announced today with a virtual CEO roundtable discussion focusing on the imperative for businesses to speed up the race to a net-zero-emission economy, the Global 100 list is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by Corporate Knights, an independent consultancy. This year it analyzed 8,080 companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 24 quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. The full 2021 methodology can be found here.

Global 100 companies represent the top one percent in the world for sustainability performance. This year, Sims Limited is top ranked among its category peers in the construction materials category.

For the complete 2021 Global 100 List of the most sustainable companies in the world, visit www.corporateknights.com/global100.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and electronics recovery, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our 4,000 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

SOURCE Sims Limited