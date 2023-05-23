Simpro's Voice of the Trades details how digital transformation can help grow trade business

Report finds trades need tech help in admin, hiring and managing supply chains

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpro , the total business management software platform for commercial and residential trade service businesses, today released the findings of its Voice of the Trades report , which gives authentic insights from trade pros on the pain points of being stuck between the old ways of doing business and the new tech innovations shaping their future and that of their customers.

The digital transformation of the on-the-ground trade business is nowhere near complete. The Voice of the Trades research shows that 72% of trade professionals (HVAC, security, plumbers, contractors, electricians and many more) believe that new software and technology must be adopted to remain competitive, while 60% feel that administrative burdens have a negative impact on their ability to service customers. Alleviating these pain points is vital to helping the trades grow and in order to do that, you need to hear from the trades themselves.

One of the key findings in Voice of the Trades is the sheer amount of time, effort and money trade businesses spend on administrative tasks. Trade professionals estimate they spend over 18 hours a week on tasks such as scheduling, inventory, invoicing and overall workflow management. With 49% of respondents sharing their belief that time on admin has directly contributed to customer frustration, the report reveals why it's so hard to find a contractor or service technician right now.

The report also highlights the ways in which two larger economic problems, the upheaval in the labor market and supply chain disruption, impact ‌trade industries. A stunning 94% of respondents feel that there is a lack of skilled candidates in the market, naming hiring and retention as the number one issue they're facing in 2023. Supply chain disruption has also hit the trade industries hard, with 94% of respondents having to delay progress on a job due to missing equipment or stock and 90% having to reschedule a job due to missing equipment or stock.

"The Voice of the Trades findings confirm the need for trade businesses worldwide to implement technology solutions to lessen the burden of business management in any economy," says Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. "This research provides a clear roadmap for improving operational efficiency so trade organizations can better serve their customers. Simpro is committed to helping trade professionals working on job sites and in homes be more efficient and successful."

The report gleaned feedback from 840 respondents who are trade industry professionals, with a geographic pool that includes the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The aim of the research was to capture trade opinions on their priorities, challenges, technology usage, plans for innovation, and outlook for 2023.

